Decision on mining bitcoin?

TheSavvyOne
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2021
- Messages
- 1
Hello all! I'm new here, and would like to form a great relationship with HardForum and the people within!
I have a few questions about mining bitcoin.
I would like to get into mining bitcoin. I did a little research but would love to hear from experienced users who mine and/or used to mine.
1) Is it worth mining bitcoin?
2) If it's worth mining, what is the best route, custom PC or a prebuilt mining rig?
3) What website is best to join to mine?
I found a website (NiceHash) that has a calculator which shows what I could earn each day/month/year.
The calculator says I could earn around $50/day with around $2.50 electricity cost each day. Is that accurate? That's running 24/7 none stop.
I have (2) identical rigs, each has... 2x 3080's, i7-10700k (4.5GHz), Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master, 2x32GB Corsair Vengeance Pro (3600MHz), and a Corsair RM-1000W Gold
Any help is greatly appreciated! Thank you!
