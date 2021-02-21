Decision on mining bitcoin?

1. No, its risky. Huge investment, slow returns. Can be fun if you do it as a hobby.

2. ASIC. Only way. Good luck finding one.

3. Nicehash is your best bet, if per #1 you want to do it as a hobby. Automatically mine the most profitable coin based on your hardware.



When i last did it (3 years ago) Monero was a reasonable option as well, and had really good information/support. But i could also just mine Monero through nicehash for about the same, but also if randomly some other coin gave me huge profits for half a day, i would get those huge profits.