Decision on mining bitcoin?

TheSavvyOne

Hello all! I'm new here, and would like to form a great relationship with HardForum and the people within!

I have a few questions about mining bitcoin.

I would like to get into mining bitcoin. I did a little research but would love to hear from experienced users who mine and/or used to mine.

1) Is it worth mining bitcoin?
2) If it's worth mining, what is the best route, custom PC or a prebuilt mining rig?
3) What website is best to join to mine?

I found a website (NiceHash) that has a calculator which shows what I could earn each day/month/year.

The calculator says I could earn around $50/day with around $2.50 electricity cost each day. Is that accurate? That's running 24/7 none stop.

I have (2) identical rigs, each has... 2x 3080's, i7-10700k (4.5GHz), Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master, 2x32GB Corsair Vengeance Pro (3600MHz), and a Corsair RM-1000W Gold

Any help is greatly appreciated! Thank you!
 
sgrinavi

sgrinavi

You need special hardware to mine BTC, you're not going to do it with GPUs . Nicehash mines alt coins and can pay you in BTC if you want, if you already have two rigs then, sure, mine away. You can even set up the NH miner to turn off when you're using your rig, so no harm.

Just figure in your power, but those rigs are not power hogs so it should be do-able (depending on your local power costs)
 
T

travm

1. No, its risky. Huge investment, slow returns. Can be fun if you do it as a hobby.
2. ASIC. Only way. Good luck finding one.
3. Nicehash is your best bet, if per #1 you want to do it as a hobby. Automatically mine the most profitable coin based on your hardware.

When i last did it (3 years ago) Monero was a reasonable option as well, and had really good information/support. But i could also just mine Monero through nicehash for about the same, but also if randomly some other coin gave me huge profits for half a day, i would get those huge profits.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

$50 a day is pushing it. I would put it closer to $40 with profits dropping as difficulty increases.
 
