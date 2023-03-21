Deciding between 2 drives.

AjFreimuth
Trying to pick a 2tb NVME drive. I'm currently looking at these 2. Which would you all recommend or if you recommend something else in the same price range let me know also.
The reviews I was able to find on both they look to perform pretty well and they both has good specs also. If you recommend something different I'm looking for 2tb right about $150 or less. This will be a game/storage drive.
https://www.amazon.com/Lexar-Professional-Heatsink-Creators-LNM800P002T-RN8NG/dp/B0B7KMR3MH
https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-MP600-NVMe-PCIe-Gen4/dp/B09Q2NCFS7
