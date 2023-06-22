Decent, no frills, uATX 1700 recommendations.

I’m in the market for a solid LGA 1700 uATX board, with the intention of running an i5-13500 with 32GB of unremarkable DDR4-3200 and a 650W EVGA PSU I have here. What I need:
  • 4 DIMM slots, as that’s how many sticks of RAM I have.
  • Power regulation fit for driving the latter CPU, with the option of playing with PL2 to get it to work at peak for longer than stock would call for.
  • Two M.2 slots would be nice. I don’t care much about interface speed for the secondary disk.
  • Decent quality. Good VRM implementation, solid BIOS, and generally unfussy. If it hasn’t been implicated in various recent motherboard maker dumbassery I’ll be a happy camper.
  • An 16x PCIe slot, and ideally a 4x slot two spaces beneath it. My graphics needs won’t prevent me from using it at that spacing.
  • Bluetooth/wifi would be nice.
I’m not sold on or poisoned against any vendor besides maybe Biostar. Let me know what you think, and thank you.
 
