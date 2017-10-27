  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The game has gone free to play. 6 player multiplayer co-op.

Six people wake up in a locked environment. 2 of them are infected with a virus, 4 are uninfected. Can the four uninfected humans cooperate enough to find the exit?

At night, the infected have the option to transform into a "Night Terror". Can the infected blend in enough, to fake being human?

The infected can visually see his partner in crime. The infected can also see people who are running. The infected have to drink blood packs. Once the blood meter is full and the lights are turned off, the infected can transform and perform execution manoeuvres.

The game is a clusterfuck of psychological warfare:



 
Reminds me of the Infected mode in Natural Selection 2.
 
I watched Jim Sterling play a game incredibly similar to this...can't remember the name, but it started off with one person being infected with an alien parasite and trying to discreetly kill others, who would then respawn as infected.
 
Kind of reminds me of the HL2 Zombie Panic mod, I used to play that all the time.
 
deceit2_1_large.png
 
Doesn't hold a candle to the real Deceit from Ultima the fact nobody except for maybe Larian's Divinity OS has captured that 2-D dungeon crawling goodness.
 
Johnx64 said:
I can't. It also reminds me of the zombie counter-strike mod just everyone knows who the zombies are in that mod.


Oh I just noticed it's free to play and that out of the 4,666 people only 63% gave it a positive review. Gonna give it a go even though I'll apparently end up playing with people from thailand.
Most people on Steam are retards though... The only reason why I started playing it is that I saw a Steam friend was playing it. I heard that it used to be pay-to-play but it went free to play.

I played... a couple of different versions of basic ( unmoded ) Natural Selection 2 ( the version when mech armour was decent and the game seemed perfectly balanced ) and the very last build where they made mech armour paper thin and basically left the game in a trashed state for moders to try and rebalance ( I thought that they left the game as a fantastic piece of shit, to be honest ). I watched a video of Infested and it's kind of similar but there are more nuances to Deceit:



Steam says that I clocked 119 hours in about 6 days, so to say that it's addictive is an understatement. I played 36 hour straight sessions.
 
Deceit shutting down on Steam on November 6th.​


Deceit 1: An 8 Year Legacy
To our Deceit players,
Today, we’re announcing that we are beginning the process of winding down Deceit 1. We have disabled the ability to buy tokens within the game, and the DLCs will be removed from sale imminently and a full shutdown of the game on the 6th of November.
Deceit 1 was our first title on Steam and introduced millions of players to a unique social deception experience that helped launch our studio. As time has gone on, the underlying infrastructure and engine that Deceit 1 is built on have become increasingly outdated, making the game significantly harder to maintain and secure. In addition, many aspects of the original game mode are now available in Deceit 2, via Legacy Mode, a feature we continue to refine and expand with your feedback and support.
Over the past few years, the time and effort required to keep Deceit 1 running has continued to grow; due in part to aging technology, vulnerability to DDOS attacks, and rising instances of cheating that are all much more difficult to address on this older platform. In parallel, compliance with new regulations and legislation around the world, but particularly in the United Kingdom, have all placed additional strain on a system that wasn’t built with today’s standards in mind.
It’s become clear that continuing to support Deceit 1 takes vital resources away from where we believe the future lies. And that future is bright.
We’ve heard your feedback, and we know that many of you cherish the original Deceit experience, particularly its intensity and pace of gameplay. That’s why we’ve rebuilt a Legacy Mode from the ground up in Deceit 2, bringing the most iconic elements into a new era of gameplay, visuals, and systems. Legacy Mode in Deceit 2 is our way of honoring what made the original so special, while refining it for the next generation of players.
Deceit 2 represents our vision for the future. Built on a modern, actively supported platform, it allows us to deliver a better gameplay experience and respond quickly to both community needs and the challenges of today’s online environment.
To everyone who’s played, streamed, supported, or simply shared a moment in Deceit 1: thank you. You helped shape this community, and that legacy lives on in Deceit 2 and in everything we’re building next.
The World Makers Team

FAQs

Q. I bought one of the DLCs only recently - can I get a refund?
All refund requests are handled via Steam. Please contact them directly to see if you are eligible under their refund policy.
Q. What happens with all my skins, can I have them in Deceit 2?
We will not be able to transfer any skins over to Deceit 2, these are separate games built on different tech. As such, the skins will not be compatible with Deceit 2 characters.
We do however have some cosmetics from Deceit 1 in Deceit 2:
  • The 6 Character Masquerade skins owned in Deceit 1 were remade and given out in Deceit 2
  • A voted-on cosmetic for each of the 6 characters have been reimagined from Deceit 1 and given out in Deceit 2 based on performance criteria - players can no longer achieve this criteria but can claim their earned rewards
Q. What about emblems?
We have transferred all eligible over from accounts on Deceit 1 to Deceit 2. This was done on the 2nd of May.
Q. My account is banned in Deceit 1, can I play Deceit 2?
For the vast majority of players, yes, offences in Deceit 1 are separate from Deceit 2.
 
