The game has gone free to play. 6 player multiplayer co-op.
Six people wake up in a locked environment. 2 of them are infected with a virus, 4 are uninfected. Can the four uninfected humans cooperate enough to find the exit?
At night, the infected have the option to transform into a "Night Terror". Can the infected blend in enough, to fake being human?
The infected can visually see his partner in crime. The infected can also see people who are running. The infected have to drink blood packs. Once the blood meter is full and the lights are turned off, the infected can transform and perform execution manoeuvres.
The game is a clusterfuck of psychological warfare:
