The 6 Character Masquerade skins owned in Deceit 1 were remade and given out in Deceit 2

A voted-on cosmetic for each of the 6 characters have been reimagined from Deceit 1 and given out in Deceit 2 based on performance criteria - players can no longer achieve this criteria but can claim their earned rewards

Deceit 1: An 8 Year LegacyTo our Deceit players,Today, we’re announcing that we are beginning the process of winding down Deceit 1. We have disabled the ability to buy tokens within the game, and the DLCs will be removed from sale imminently and a full shutdown of the game on theDeceit 1 was our first title on Steam and introduced millions of players to a unique social deception experience that helped launch our studio. As time has gone on, the underlying infrastructure and engine that Deceit 1 is built on have become increasingly outdated, making the game significantly harder to maintain and secure. In addition, many aspects of the original game mode are now available in Deceit 2, via Legacy Mode, a feature we continue to refine and expand with your feedback and support.Over the past few years, the time and effort required to keep Deceit 1 running has continued to grow; due in part to aging technology, vulnerability to DDOS attacks, and rising instances of cheating that are all much more difficult to address on this older platform. In parallel, compliance with new regulations and legislation around the world, but particularly in the United Kingdom, have all placed additional strain on a system that wasn’t built with today’s standards in mind.It’s become clear that continuing to support Deceit 1 takes vital resources away from where we believe the future lies. And that future is bright.We’ve heard your feedback, and we know that many of you cherish the original Deceit experience, particularly its intensity and pace of gameplay. That’s why we’ve rebuilt a Legacy Mode from the ground up in Deceit 2, bringing the most iconic elements into a new era of gameplay, visuals, and systems. Legacy Mode in Deceit 2 is our way of honoring what made the original so special, while refining it for the next generation of players.Deceit 2 represents our vision for the future. Built on a modern, actively supported platform, it allows us to deliver a better gameplay experience and respond quickly to both community needs and the challenges of today’s online environment.To everyone who’s played, streamed, supported, or simply shared a moment in Deceit 1: thank you. You helped shape this community, and that legacy lives on in Deceit 2 and in everything we’re building next.The World Makers Team