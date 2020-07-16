Death Stranding Benchmark Test & Performance Analysis

erek
erek
"Taking a more detailed look at the numbers, it seems this game is very well optimized for AMD Radeon—we used this week's game-ready AMD driver, NVIDIA released theirs last week. While we usually find the RX 5700 XT close to the RTX 2070, it trades blows with the RTX 2070 Super in Death Stranding. AMD's older Vega and Polaris architectures aren't doing so well, seems a lot of optimization specifically benefits the RDNA architecture. Things are similar on the NVIDIA side. Last-generation Pascal cards are taking quite a performance hit, part of that seems to be because Death Stranding is slightly CPU limited, especially at lower resolutions, which Pascal is more susceptible to than Turing.
In this review we also took a look at NVIDIA DLSS 2.0. Performance gains are huge, up to 50% depending on the scene, yet visual quality is pretty much identical to native resolution rendering. This is a huge achievement for NVIDIA as it makes DLSS an important technology many game developers do not want to miss out on. Unlike the first generation of DLSS, DLSS 2.0 does not need any time-consuming and expensive game-specific training. Rather, one algorithm fits all. Effort required from game developers is minimal, all they have to do is feed the game's motion vectors to the NVIDIA API. Technically, DLSS 2.0 is an optimized temporal anti-aliasing algorithm, basically TAA on steroids. Machine learning is no longer used to solve the aliasing problem, but to solve the TAA history problem. The end result is an algorithm that works much better than anything we've seen before even though it's not perfect. In Death Stranding, I've noticed a little bit of ghosting around moving objects. The comparisons in this article are also not ideal because the default setting of the game has TAA enabled, so essentially, our comparison images are "TAA vs. More Advanced TAA" and not "no AA" or "MSAA" vs. DLSS. Still, given the gains on tap and how closely DLSS resembles the best non-DLSS option, this is a clear win for NVIDIA.
Overall, I have to say I'm disappointed by Death Stranding, not in terms of graphics, but in terms of gameplay. I'm puzzled by how the game could achieve such high ratings, maybe I'm just not getting it. If you feel like you're interested in the game, definitely check out some gameplay videos, PC or console, doesn't matter which, to see how it works. Also don't skip through the video, do watch one whole quest and then imagine yourself doing that over and over again, with some distraction from cutscenes between quests."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/death-stranding-benchmark-test-performance-analysis/
