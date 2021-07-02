[DEAD] Warm $1078 Dell G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

I can confirm that the 16GB config is shipped with 2-8's and is dual channel. Mine has a WD SN530. Not a lot of info on it and forgot to run Crystal Disk to see what it does-was busy wiping and reinstalling 10 Pro plus starting my other installs...New BIOS dropped just a couple days ago does have MUX switch.Update that BIOS as soon as you have the machine.ETA: Radeon Adrenaline detects the panel as Freesync with a 60-165 Hz range.Crystal Disk added. Not as good as my 2TB 970 EVO Plus that will be going in the second slot when the mounting kit arrives, but better than the PM991 results I've seen posted by others.