[DEAD] Warm $1078 Dell G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

Warm $1078 Dell G15 Ryzen™ Edition Gaming Laptop

NickM

Damn. This is freekin tempting. If it's single channel, that leaves another slot to upgrade to 32, as that's a 2 slot board.
ETA: ordered one. Should have it by Friday (thank God I didn't order a dock-I wouldn't have seen it for 3 months!)
 
vegeta535

Good deal I paid $80 more for one with a 8 core Intel and a 120hz screen a month ago. This is a better laptop.
 
Vengance_01

Damn that's really good. Few months ago got my wife a legion 5 with a 4800 and 1660ti for under 1k
 
Vengance_01

Jim Kim said:
https://www.techspot.com/review/2196-amd-ryzen-5800h/

After reading more about the 5800h I went ahead and pulled the trigger on this.
It's the first gaming laptop I've ever owned, I hope it's not a stinker. I'm keeping my expectations in check.
You wont be disappointed performance wise. the 5800H is a beast! Main thing these days with AMD based laptops and Nvidia GPUs

Single channel vs Dual Channel memory config
TDP watt spec for the GPU and in the 30XX line this can vary greatly

For this model is screen quality and cooling is what I would make sure is solid.
 
NattyKathy

Looks a pretty good deal, so far this year that price point will get either a quality machine with a 1660Ti or a shitbox with a 2060 but these look to be all-around decent. Too bad 3060 mobile isn't really faster than 2060 mobile but can't complain much about performance for that price and with that CPU.
 
fowlrock

fowlrock

Thanks for this post - got mine in yesterday. Doesn't feel like the normal cheap Dell plastic laptops. This feels more like a re-branded Alienware. Performance is great so far - will be adding another SSD as 500gb isn't much for modern gaming. Ran a couple RTX demos last night - surprised how well the 3060 mobile does vs the 1080 in my desktop.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

fowlrock said:
Thanks for this post - got mine in yesterday. Doesn't feel like the normal cheap Dell plastic laptops. This feels more like a re-branded Alienware. Performance is great so far - will be adding another SSD as 500gb isn't much for modern gaming. Ran a couple RTX demos last night - surprised how well the 3060 mobile does vs the 1080 in my desktop.
did it end up being single or dual channel ram?
 
NattyKathy

fowlrock said:
Thanks for this post - got mine in yesterday. Doesn't feel like the normal cheap Dell plastic laptops. This feels more like a re-branded Alienware. Performance is great so far - will be adding another SSD as 500gb isn't much for modern gaming. Ran a couple RTX demos last night - surprised how well the 3060 mobile does vs the 1080 in my desktop.
Chassis is definitely m15-based by the looks of it so it's odd that it's not Alienware branded. I actually didn't even notice that it isn't Alienware until you pointed it out.
 
Jim Kim

fowlrock said:
Thanks for this post - got mine in yesterday. Doesn't feel like the normal cheap Dell plastic laptops. This feels more like a re-branded Alienware. Performance is great so far - will be adding another SSD as 500gb isn't much for modern gaming. Ran a couple RTX demos last night - surprised how well the 3060 mobile does vs the 1080 in my desktop.
Mine's not coming in till next week. Pretty much guarantee it's single channel with one 16 GB sodimm. "EDIT Loaded0's video showed both slots populated"
I've got two 1 terabyte nvme drives but I don't know whether they're single or double-sided, still in packaging. I read you have to get standoffs for the motherboard but that shouldn't be an issue.
EDIT Info about the standoff and screw from Loaded0's youtube video "Dell G15 Ryzen Edition 2021 Gaming Laptop One Week Later Problems Fixes and M.2 SSD Install" https://www.youtube.com/c/Loaded0/videos . He's green but trying hard and smart to include time stamps. M.2 mount starts at 18:54

M.2 standoff and screw part number PXNWV $10 amazon


The motherboard doesn't have a MUX but I knew that going in.

The G15 is a frugal man's Alienware (EDIT Loaded0 said the motherboard has the Alienware logo, lol). It won't have all the bells and whistles but then again you get to keep both of your arms and legs.
I've watched some videos on "memory ranking" and how it affects frame rates, laptops especially, and I'm just kind of confused. I don't really understand what's going on, I'm going to link them here.
 
fowlrock

fowlrock

1625795176781.png
 
NickM

fowlrock said:
View attachment 373299
I can confirm that the 16GB config is shipped with 2-8's and is dual channel. Mine has a WD SN530. Not a lot of info on it and forgot to run Crystal Disk to see what it does-was busy wiping and reinstalling 10 Pro plus starting my other installs...
New BIOS dropped just a couple days ago does have MUX switch.
Update that BIOS as soon as you have the machine.
ETA: Radeon Adrenaline detects the panel as Freesync with a 60-165 Hz range.
Crystal Disk added. Not as good as my 2TB 970 EVO Plus that will be going in the second slot when the mounting kit arrives, but better than the PM991 results I've seen posted by others.
 

Jim Kim

Dang it. I managed to trigger every bit of fraud prevention that Dell has, and even my banks. My order got put on hold. I got it straightened out today, the laptop will be coming in the first week of August at the sale price.
And it better, I've already ordered the nvme standoff.😉

Now to search the [H]ardforum for homemade laptop cooler.
 
Jim Kim

I know I’m preaching to the choir but this is just a reminder to either clean install the OS or remove the Dell bloatware.
 
Jim Kim

There is some decent information in this video.
He was having low battery life when not gaming and emailed Nvidia, they recommended some settings to change.
Also he explains how he got g-sync working on an external monitor, he needed a specific cable.
Not sure whether he determined what HDMI spec it is but I think it's 2.1, Don't quote me.
 
NickM

Jim Kim said:
There is some decent information in this video.
He was having low battery life when not gaming and emailed Nvidia, they recommended some settings to change.
Also he explains how he got g-sync working on an external monitor, he needed a specific cable.
Not sure whether he determined what HDMI spec it is but I think it's 2.1, Don't quote me.
I don't believe that you can get Freesync working over HDMI. I think that the monitor has to be GSync. Freesync from an Nvidia card will work over DP though.
 
