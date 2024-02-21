(DEAD) Seagate 12TB $82

As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
These are: https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385Are these helium filled drives?
They do and it was not a hassle either which was a pleasant surprise when I had to contact them to get a replacement.I will say they do honor the warranty. I had two drives crap out within a month of the 3 year warranty. They did not have replacements but refunded my original purchase price with no issue, and they paid the return shipping.
And in my experience they do fail. All do eventually. But honestly if you have a spare on hand and your data is backed up anyways, this isn’t a bad deal.There are: https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385
I purchased 6 of them last week, 5 yr warranty.
Yep, and that's why spares and backups area important for sure.All do eventually.
As long as people understand it's not actually a warranty, it's a gamble that GHD doesn't disappear in the middle of the night, in which case you're SOL. Yes they've been around a long time, but still a gamble.I will say they do honor the warranty. I had two drives crap out within a month of the 3 year warranty. They did not have replacements but refunded my original purchase price with no issue, and they paid the return shipping.
Yep, and there are buried 'nightmare' threads on the horrible experiences people have had with them and the aliases they also (still?) operated under.As long as people understand it's not actually a warranty, it's a gamble that GHD doesn't disappear in the middle of the night, in which case you're SOL. Yes they've been around a long time, still a gamble.
The bigger problems that keep me away from refurbers like GHD and ServerPartDeals is the unethical and deceptive practices they aren't transparent about:
- Zeroing SMART ("0 Hrs!!" bullshit)
- Printing new counterfeit face labels that look like the manufacturer's
- Peddling perception that the "warranty" is from manufacturer - a lot of people buy believing that
- Peddling perception that the "refurb" was performed by the manufacturer
I hesitate bothering to mention any of this anymore because there are always "well I got one and it worked okay so wutz the big deal" people that miss the bigger picture and want to argue- me no care, you do you- knock yourself out.
I will say the scale at which these fuckers are operating now is pretty staggering. For years GHD was just kind of in the periphery of homelab circles and somewhat of a joke - you knew what you were getting - but now they're on an industrial scale with even more players entering this business model since I see GHD and SPD "deals" popping up everywhere. Might finally be time to feed Steve at GN some of my accumulated data on the internal workings of these companies.
I will tell you that my drives that I've purchased show SMART data. The recent ones are between 36k-40k hours and with the age of the drive it checks out.I imagine most of these drives have been running 24/7 for 5+ years. But they nuke the SMART data so you can't see it. Ignorance is bliss etc.
Best anology I've ever heard when dealing with shady companies!! aliexpress=dirty underwearThe decision to do business with one of these companies comes down to the individual; for me it ranks right up there with the idea of putting on a pair of dirty underwear.
Very true. The question is if the used car dealer gave a 3yr warranty on the car and stood behind it--would people buy?SMART modifications to reset power on hours and media defect tables is shady AF. No different than a used car dealer rolling back odometers and filling difs with sawdust! :-P
I wouldn't replace--I would just add more drives.Damn. Very very temping to picking a bunch to replace the 4TB's in my NAS.
