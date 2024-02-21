(DEAD) Seagate 12TB $82

I will say they do honor the warranty. I had two drives crap out within a month of the 3 year warranty. They did not have replacements but refunded my original purchase price with no issue, and they paid the return shipping.
 
Really sick per TB cost too--$6.83/TB. This is cheaper than most of the drives in reddit homelabsales that are selling without a warranty.

I don't know what they're doing in their refurb process, or how cheap they're just getting these drives, but either way they seem to stand behind them.

And for those that want WD, on their site they have them for $90, so $7.5/TB, and also with a 3yr warranty through them.
 
cpufrost said:
Are these helium filled drives?
These are: https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385

I purchased 6 of them last week, 5 yr warranty.
Dreamerbydesign said:
I will say they do honor the warranty. I had two drives crap out within a month of the 3 year warranty. They did not have replacements but refunded my original purchase price with no issue, and they paid the return shipping.
They do and it was not a hassle either which was a pleasant surprise when I had to contact them to get a replacement.
 
Last edited:
LOCO LAPTOP said:
There are: https://www.ebay.com/itm/156046813385

I purchased 6 of them last week, 5 yr warranty.

They do and it was not a hassle either which was a pleasant surprise when I had to contact them to get a replacement.
And in my experience they do fail. All do eventually. But honestly if you have a spare on hand and your data is backed up anyways, this isn’t a bad deal.
 
One of the 8TB shucked WD EasyStores in my NAS started throwing errors then went offline, so I picked up a couple of these $82 12TB Seagates to replace that pool. Arrived the other day, hoping to install and test tonight.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
I will say they do honor the warranty. I had two drives crap out within a month of the 3 year warranty. They did not have replacements but refunded my original purchase price with no issue, and they paid the return shipping.
As long as people understand it's not actually a warranty, it's a gamble that GHD doesn't disappear in the middle of the night, in which case you're SOL. Yes they've been around a long time, but still a gamble.

The bigger problems that keep me away from refurbers like GHD and ServerPartDeals is the unethical and deceptive practices they aren't transparent about:

- Zeroing SMART data ("0 Hrs!!" etc)
- Peddling perception that the "warranty" is from the manufacturer - a lot of people buy believing that
- Peddling perception that the "refurb" was performed by the manufacturer
- Heatgunning off the face labels and replacing with printed counterfeit labels with fake info

I hesitate bothering to mention any of this anymore because there are always "well I got a drive from them and it worked okay so where's the scam" people that miss the bigger picture and want to argue- me no care, knock yourself out. But things to consider for everyone else.
 
DPI said:
As long as people understand it's not actually a warranty, it's a gamble that GHD doesn't disappear in the middle of the night, in which case you're SOL. Yes they've been around a long time, still a gamble.

The bigger problems that keep me away from refurbers like GHD and ServerPartDeals is the unethical and deceptive practices they aren't transparent about:

- Zeroing SMART ("0 Hrs!!" bullshit)
- Printing new counterfeit face labels that look like the manufacturer's
- Peddling perception that the "warranty" is from manufacturer - a lot of people buy believing that
- Peddling perception that the "refurb" was performed by the manufacturer

I hesitate bothering to mention any of this anymore because there are always "well I got one and it worked okay so wutz the big deal" people that miss the bigger picture and want to argue- me no care, you do you- knock yourself out.

I will say the scale at which these fuckers are operating now is pretty staggering. For years GHD was just kind of in the periphery of homelab circles and somewhat of a joke - you knew what you were getting - but now they're on an industrial scale with even more players entering this business model since I see GHD and SPD "deals" popping up everywhere. Might finally be time to feed Steve at GN some of my accumulated data on the internal workings of these companies.
Yep, and there are buried 'nightmare' threads on the horrible experiences people have had with them and the aliases they also (still?) operated under.

But like Kia and Hyundai that used to make laughable cars and now are actually better or nearly better than the Japanese makes they target today, perhaps these companies have also used their earnings to invest in making some sound business decisions that allows their business model of essentially taking scrap drives and making them usable again to the point they're in the market and the market accepts them. It would be nice to know this is the case, but in today's business age of bait and switch and FU customer, I have my doubts more than my hopes. ymmv.
 
I imagine most of these drives have been running 24/7 for 5+ years. But they nuke the SMART data so you can't see it. Ignorance is bliss etc.
 
SMART modifications to reset power on hours and media defect tables is shady AF. No different than a used car dealer rolling back odometers and filling difs with sawdust! :-P
 
DPI said:
The decision to do business with one of these companies comes down to the individual; for me it ranks right up there with the idea of putting on a pair of dirty underwear.
Best anology I've ever heard when dealing with shady companies!! :ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO: aliexpress=dirty underwear
 
cpufrost said:
SMART modifications to reset power on hours and media defect tables is shady AF. No different than a used car dealer rolling back odometers and filling difs with sawdust! :-P
Very true. The question is if the used car dealer gave a 3yr warranty on the car and stood behind it--would people buy?
 
Damn. Very very temping to picking a bunch to replace the 4TB's in my NAS.
 
See? This is why I still run spinners! I mean who can pass up a deal like that? ;)
 
Yeah I use RAID10 with TrueNAS (FreeNAS). RAID10 gets expensive quick, so I just add redundancy with used hard drives and maybe keep an extra spare outside of the server.
I bought Four HGST Megascale 4TB drives from this eBay seller "goharddrives" and one failed within 90 days, and they actually have their own 90 day warranty and I got a replacement.
 
I have bought probably 30 drives from goharddrives and they have always replaced a drive that has gone bad. I have two 10 drive NAS's going and they are all from this company. Had 3 drives go bad and they honored them. Now running 20 of their drives and no issues at all.
 
