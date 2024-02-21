(DEAD) Seagate 12TB $82

As long as people understand it's not actually a warranty, it's a gamble that GHD doesn't disappear in the middle of the night, in which case you're SOL. Yes they've been around a long time, still a gamble.



The bigger problems that keep me away from refurbers like GHD and ServerPartDeals is the unethical and deceptive practices they aren't transparent about:



- Zeroing SMART ("0 Hrs!!" bullshit)

- Printing new counterfeit face labels that look like the manufacturer's

- Peddling perception that the "warranty" is from manufacturer - a lot of people buy believing that

- Peddling perception that the "refurb" was performed by the manufacturer



I hesitate bothering to mention any of this anymore because there are always "well I got one and it worked okay so wutz the big deal" people that miss the bigger picture and want to argue- me no care, you do you- knock yourself out.



I will say the scale at which these fuckers are operating now is pretty staggering. For years GHD was just kind of in the periphery of homelab circles and somewhat of a joke - you knew what you were getting - but now they're on an industrial scale with even more players entering this business model since I see GHD and SPD "deals" popping up everywhere. Might finally be time to feed Steve at GN some of my accumulated data on the internal workings of these companies.