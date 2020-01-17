Dead Motherboard? Or something else?

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by sup3rcarrx7, Jan 17, 2020 at 7:41 PM.

    sup3rcarrx7

    sup3rcarrx7 n00b

    Hi All. Recently my desktop won't boot up where there was no more power going to the motherboard and no fans turn on etc. I do see the LED on the 3.5" USB hub in front of the tower light up, but it would promptly turn off when trying to power on the system.

    I bought a new eVGA 750W psu thinking it's the culprit but the same symptoms exist. I tried booting up with bare minimum of monitor and power cord but still no go. Do you guys think it's the motherboard or some other culprit?

    Motherboard: Gigabyte Z270-HD3 V1
    CPU: Intel i5 (forget which model honestly)
    RAM: Team 16GB TLGD416G3000HC16CDC01
    Graphics: None. Using integrated Intel
    New PSU: evga EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5
    Old PSU: Corsair TX750W
     
    janas19

    janas19 [H]ard|Gawd

    It's either the PSU or the motherboard. First thing you do is make sure your PSU 24-pin and 4/8-pin connectors are fully inserted until the latch clicks. Flip the PSU rocker switch to "|" for on.

    Your motherboard should have a standby LED for the 5V rail. Can you check and see if the standby LED is on?

    Finally, it sounds dumb but make sure the front panel PWR SW connector is on correctly, and that the power button isn't stuck on anything (wire/garbage). Then try turning it on again and see what happens.

    If you turn it on and nothing happens, likey the motherboard is dead. Last thing you can try is pulling the motherboard from the case and booting on a flat surface like a table. Could be that there is a case to motherboard short somewhere.
     
