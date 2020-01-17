Dead Motherboard? Or something else?

Hi All. Recently my desktop won't boot up where there was no more power going to the motherboard and no fans turn on etc. I do see the LED on the 3.5" USB hub in front of the tower light up, but it would promptly turn off when trying to power on the system. I bought a new eVGA 750W psu thinking it's the culprit but the same symptoms exist. I tried booting up with bare minimum of monitor and power cord but still no go. Do you guys think it's the motherboard or some other culprit? Motherboard: Gigabyte Z270-HD3 V1 CPU: Intel i5 (forget which model honestly) RAM: Team 16GB TLGD416G3000HC16CDC01 Graphics: None. Using integrated Intel New PSU: evga EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Old PSU: Corsair TX750W