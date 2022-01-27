Dead mobo?

Last night my pc just shutoff completely, would not restart after that.



Specs:

X99 deluxe motherboard

Es 10 core 10 thread cpu at 3.3ghz

Supermicro 560w server psu

4x8 ddr4

Custom water loop

980ti



So far ive tried:

Different psu (the psu will turn on for a half second then shut off like short circuit protection)



Removed board from case

removed all perpetual

Removed all but 1 ram stick

Reseated the CPU



There is no obvious damage on the board or socket/chip. Is it fair to think just the motherboard is dead? I use the box for esxi, gaming, and workstation stuff and its been pretty decent. Should I just buy a new x99 board or are there decent deals out there for upgrades to this setup?