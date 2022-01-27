Dead mobo?

C

cdabc123

Joined
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,689
Last night my pc just shutoff completely, would not restart after that.

Specs:
X99 deluxe motherboard
Es 10 core 10 thread cpu at 3.3ghz
Supermicro 560w server psu
4x8 ddr4
Custom water loop
980ti

So far ive tried:
Different psu (the psu will turn on for a half second then shut off like short circuit protection)

Removed board from case
removed all perpetual
Removed all but 1 ram stick
Reseated the CPU

There is no obvious damage on the board or socket/chip. Is it fair to think just the motherboard is dead? I use the box for esxi, gaming, and workstation stuff and its been pretty decent. Should I just buy a new x99 board or are there decent deals out there for upgrades to this setup?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Joined
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,091
only other thing to try that i dont see listed and really dont think will help in this case, is to remove the battery, clear the cmos good and put a new battery in. other than that i think youve covered everything and yup, shes dead jim. could try one of those $200 chinese board on newegg ;) or check fs/t maybe put up a wtb. otherwise, youre looking at board/chip/ram to upgrade...
 
