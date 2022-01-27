Dead mobo?

Last night my pc just shutoff completely, would not restart after that.
Specs:
X99 deluxe motherboard
Es 10 core 10 thread cpu at 3.3ghz
Supermicro 560w server psu
4x8 ddr4
Custom water loop
980ti
So far ive tried:
Different psu (the psu will turn on for a half second then shut off like short circuit protection)
Removed board from case
removed all perpetual
Removed all but 1 ram stick
Reseated the CPU
There is no obvious damage on the board or socket/chip. Is it fair to think just the motherboard is dead? I use the box for esxi, gaming, and workstation stuff and its been pretty decent. Should I just buy a new x99 board or are there decent deals out there for upgrades to this setup?
