[DEAD] LG UltraGear 27" OLED 1440P @ 240Hz for $675 @ Best Buy after recycling any monitor

Just picked up this LG 27" 1440P OLED at Best Buy for $675 (pre-tax) after trading in an e-waste 1080P 60Hz TN panel I had in storage. In-store only and their recycle promotion is good for 10% off any LG monitor and ends on 4/27, full terms here. Just walk in with your recycled monitor (working/broken/missing parts dont matter as long as there's a serial#) and take it to the customer service desk. Make sure you mention the promotion clearly or else they'll just think you're dropping off e-waste and have to start over to get the discount.

This monitor replaced my Gigabyte M27Q Pro 27" 165Hz IPS display and it's just a feast for the old eye holes. Here's RTINGs review on this monitor, although I'm sure if this is the exact same SKU, but the specs line up.

1706293497619.png
 
That's what i was thinking. It's outrageous for a 27 1440p. Maybe because it's oled they want to charge more?
 
The Acer one dropped to $599.99 the other day on amazon, probably going to be $499.99 regular price later this year for these panels as the gen 2 panels are being launched.
 
Yep, because OLED. IMO, it feels like the first time I switched from a TN panel to IPS panel in the early 2000s in terms of picture quality. It's no wonder 13 out of the top 15 reviewed gaming monitors at RTINGS.com are OLED/QD-OLED.

1706471332212.png
 
No doubt it's probably a sweet monitor but $675 feels a lot for a 27" these days.

I would wait for more discounts on Gen1 as Gen2 rolls out.

I got my Samsung 34" G8 OLED for $649 brand new on Black Friday.

I'm guessing there will be bigger sales and markdowns as new inventory rolls in that calls for old inventory to be cleared out. Just keep your eyes peeled for the deals and be ready to jump on them if you crave the OLED upgrade.
 
I think as the technology takes hold and the second and third generations come out it's going to get cheaper and cheaper but I think it's because of the way the panels are cut 27 inches waists a lot of extra material thus the high price
 
Well this is [H], right? Yep, as always do your own research on the strengths and weaknesses of whatever hardware you're considering and how it fits into your use case and budget. E.g. in my case, a $1600+ GPU is likely just as inconceivable for my use case as a $600+ 1440P OLED is to you.

Jump to 1:40 for those concerned about OLED image retention and burn-in:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLtrEmC-yms
 
I think as the technology takes hold and the second and third generations come out it's going to get cheaper and cheaper but I think it's because of the way the panels are cut 27 inches waists a lot of extra material thus the high price
That is a bit disappointing, because 27" and 1440 is good for people with mid-range systems. And mid range GPUs are $500-600 these days. I am hoping for some $400 deals. I was wanting to go with ultra wide, but to get good frame rates I would need to step up to the $900-1000 level graphic cards.
 
Well this is [H], right? Yep, as always do your own research on the strengths and weaknesses of whatever hardware you're considering and how it fits into your use case and budget. E.g. in my case, a $1600+ GPU is likely just as inconceivable for my use case as a $600+ 1440P OLED is to you.

Jump to 1:40 for those concerned about OLED image retention and burn-in:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLtrEmC-yms
Burn in keeps holding me back from a final decision on a new monitor. I think I would still opt for a monitor with burn in warranty though or add the BB warranty which covers it and I don't think LG includes it in their coverage. Looks like they may have retroactively added it though it is only 2 years.
 
If you run it at low brightness it should have a good lifespan.


Better regular warranty too from the looks of it.
The problems of low brightness are deal breakers. The colors have no powerful punch to them. The whites always look dim and well, not really white like more of a greyish pale white. Then you NEED to be in a cave and hate any light and a vampire to really forbid any sunlight inside. I think once you have tried a mini led it would be very hard to handicap yourself in half a dozen ways on purpose. No way lol.
 
The problems of low brightness are deal breakers. The colors have no powerful punch to them. The whites always look dim and well, not really white like more of a greyish pale white. Then you NEED to be in a cave and hate any light and a vampire to really forbid any sunlight inside. I think once you have tried a mini led it would be very hard to handicap yourself in half a dozen ways on purpose. No way lol.
Not a problem for me but it seems to be for most. I have curtains up for CRTs 🧛‍♂️. Burn-in and prices are what's kept me away mostly.
 
Might as well pay $200 more for 360hz Alienware one ;)

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/ali...5df/apd/210-bljd/monitors-monitor-accessories
that's actually a good deal if paired with a Dell Amex offer (Typically $100-200 statement credit). Too bad the ports arent really up to snuff yet to avoid compression. also very bad for desktop use/text. very bad w ambient light. also not as bright as the lg and higher total latency. so more of a niche monitor for basement NEETs compared to this lg which is top tier all around
 
