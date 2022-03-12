Dead Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Pro AX (How to know for sure?)

I have a machine 18 months old with a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Pro AX, been working fine for all that time. Yesterday went to switch it on and it's as dead as a dodo. No fans, lights, sounds, nothing. Also the PSU doesn't fire up either. I took it all apart, removed everything and have just the MB on the bench with the PSU.

If I unplug the PSU from the board I can kickstart the PSU by shorting pins 4 & 5 on the big connector. The PSU fan fires up and when I test all the line voltages on the plug they are all correct.

Also tried with another working PSU and still nothing so it's not the PSU, or the Power switch on the case.



I've tried the removing cmos battery trick and clearing cmos, and that had no result. Any clues anyone might have? What would cause the fairly new MB to not turn on the PSU when shorting the Front panel header Power switch pins? Also I read a lot about RMA'ing the motherboard. Do I do that with the company I bought the board from or Gigabyte themselves?



Thanks all in advance for any insights.