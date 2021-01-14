[DEAD][Epic store] Free STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition until January 21, 2021 8 AM PST

Sickb0y

Sickb0y

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
2,106
Screenshot_1.jpg


Epic store has STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition free until January 21th, 2021 8 AM PST

Trailer

 
M

Mosie100

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2010
Messages
247
Kills me.. I literally bought battlefront 2 a month ago for $10...
Well I guess I'll just upgrade to the celebration edition for free.


Annnndddddd servers crashed. woof.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,442
Geez 90gb for this shit. I don't understand how this and the new CoD games are so freaking big.
 
S

Sniper|3d-R|

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 30, 2000
Messages
5,106
I liked the SP. I really liked flying. I have not tried MP yet.

SP was too short imho. :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top