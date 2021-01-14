[DEAD][Epic store] Free STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition until January 21, 2021 8 AM PST

Sickb0y
Epic store has STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition free until January 21th, 2021 8 AM PST
Trailer
No, there is a single player campaign as well. Not very long or that impressive SP though. Well, I finally broke my boycott of EA after all these years.Multiplayer only?
Uncompressed files because the devs are lazy and/or something something consoles.Geez 90gb for this shit. I don't understand how this and the new CoD games are so freaking big.