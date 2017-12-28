Dead By Daylight (PS4)

Anyone playing?

My wife got it for me for Christmas and it's a blast. I'm not huge on multiplayer but being a victim or killer is intense and satisfying.

What's really fun though is putting someone on a hook, and as the others try to lure you away I attack and they get caught themselves, all call you a "face camper" afterwards.

I'm just using them as bait is all.

They could be off completing tasks rather than trying to save the one person on a hook.
 
Dead by Daylight is getting a free PS5 and Xbox Series X update and a graphical overhaul

Behaviour Interactive announced today that Dead by Daylight will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X before the end of the year...on these next-generation consoles, the 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second...existing players will be able to upgrade for free to a next-gen version of their choosing...

The PS5 and Series X ports won’t be the only ones to receive a graphical update, Behavior promises...every version of the game will get updated animations, lighting, visual effects, modeling, and textures with the intent to “improve the immersion tenfold, making the environments as realistic as a scary, disturbing nightmare,” the company says

https://www.theverge.com/2020/9/1/2...ght-next-gen-console-update-ps5-xbox-series-x

 
