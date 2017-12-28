Dead By Daylight (PS4)

Anyone playing?My wife got it for me for Christmas and it's a blast. I'm not huge on multiplayer but being a victim or killer is intense and satisfying.What's really fun though is putting someone on a hook, and as the others try to lure you away I attack and they get caught themselves, all call you a "face camper" afterwards.I'm just using them as bait is all.They could be off completing tasks rather than trying to save the one person on a hook.