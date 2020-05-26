*Dead* AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ($163)

Spartacus said:
$159.99 at Microcenter if you have one close to you.
80% of the people on here (pulled that # out of my a$$, but I see so many complain) do not have one. If you do, great, you (and those that have one near) should always compare their prices. For the rest of us, we don't care what microcenter has it priced for since they only sell in store which does the majority.of us no good.

PS. This was more or a rant because I don't have one and miss tons of better deals ;)
 
MrC4 said:
Price up to $172.34, but still a nice deal.
So, same as Newegg... Which has been at $172 for a while now. Still a great CPU for a good price. If it drops to $150 I may just pull the trigger, but trying to hold out for zen3.
 
Wow.... so much hate over seeing a posting of a Microcenter price. lol

I would rather give the business to Microcenter than Walmart, but hate on haters.

.
 
Spartacus said:
Wow.... so much hate over seeing a posting of a Microcenter price. lol

I would rather give the business to Microcenter than Walmart, but hate on haters.

You're completely missing the point. There are 25 Microcenters in the entire country. They don't ship CPUs. There are 5,993 Walmarts and they do ship processors. You can save $3 by going to MC. For the vast majority of the people in this thread, on this forum, and in the country, it would cost more than $3 to drive to MC to save $3 on a CPU. So to point out the $3 price difference is irrelevant as the actual cost of purchasing from MC is more expensive. Most of us would give our money to MC vs Walmart, however, most of us don't have the chance short of a lengthy drive and in this case you're losing money unless you take advantage of a MB combo.

Edit: Even at the $172 price, it's likely still cheaper for the vast majority of people once you factor in the cost of actually driving to a Microcenter. For me, it is 109 miles each way to the closest one, The tolls are $10.40 each way. So using the 2020 mileage rate, it actually costs me $125.35 + $20.80 = $146.15 to save $12 on that processor. It's not a matter of "hating on." You have to actually run the numbers.
 
kirbyrj said:
You're completely missing the point. There are 25 Microcenters in the entire country. They don't ship CPUs. There are 5,993 Walmarts and they do ship processors. You can save $3 by going to MC. For the vast majority of the people in this thread, on this forum, and in the country, it would cost more than $3 to drive to MC to save $3 on a CPU. So to point out the $3 price difference is irrelevant as the actual cost of purchasing from MC is more expensive. Most of us would give our money to MC vs Walmart, however, most of us don't have the chance short of a lengthy drive and in this case you're losing money unless you take advantage of a MB combo.
Not missing any point at all dude.

All I did was post a price and people go ape shit.

For those of you who don't have a MC nearby, too bad so sad.
Not my friggin' problem.

Move on and ignore it if it doesn't apply to you.

Grow up!

ETA: You guys are assuming my post was to shit on the OP, that was not it at all.
Just an FYI thing for those of you that can use it. Geeze some of you have lost it!


.
 
Spartacus said:
Not missing any point at all dude.

All I did was post a price and people go ape shit.

For those of you who don't have a MC nearby, too bad so sad.
Not my friggin' problem.

Move on and ignore it if it doesn't apply to you.

Grow up!

Lol...running the numbers and making an informed decision is the "immature" action, but "too bad so sad, not my friggin' problem" requires ME to "grow up."

Somewhere I lost you :p.
 
kirbyrj said:
Lol...running the numbers and making an informed decision is the "immature" action, but "too bad so sad, not my friggin' problem" requires ME to "grow up."

I'm with Spartacus here. Yeah I get the whole "MC is always brought up in CPU deals threads" but it has value to mention.

MC is a better company to support than Walmart
MC will bundle motherboards. If you need one, definitely worth a drive. Along with any other parts you need.
I personally have a MC near me and I've gone there, bought what friends wanted and shipped it to them and still had savings. So his FYI has value. He didnt offer any insult or directive against the Walmart deal.

But forums are here to strongarm and argue a persons opinion anonymously. So job well done. For sake of argument, I would drive to MC to "save $3". I enjoy talking with tech people, looking for any other deals and these days, just get out of the house.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
I personally have a MC near me and I've gone there, bought what friends wanted and shipped it to them and still had savings.
I would argue that this factor influences your view of the topic ;). I'm sure that most of us here wouldn't mind driving to MC to talk to people and look for other deals. But that's not feasible for a lot of people.

Spartacus said:
ETA: You guys are assuming my post was to shit on the OP, that was not it at all.
Just an FYI thing for those of you that can use it.
Fair enough, and for my part (I can't speak for anyone else), I'm just pointing out another aspect (namely my own cost/benefit analysis), not meaning to be insulting.
 
Nightfire said:
Really dude? How close do you have to be to Microcenter to make the $3 trip worth it?

I would estimate that the % of US population who has a Microcenter closer to them than a Walmart is around .01%
Yeah even if Microcenter was nearby, might just be easier to grab one from Walmart. Unless it was within 30-40 minutes. If you have an MC 45 minutes away but a Walmart 20 minutes away, better to save 50 minutes. The gas cost will probably make the difference.
 
