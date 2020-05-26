Dead* AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ($163)

Walmart currently has the Ryzen 5 3600 for $163 (5/26). One of the best value CPUs on the market.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-100-100000031BOX/566127657?
Really dude? How close do you have to be to Microcenter to make the $3 trip worth it?
You are not allowed to make a CPU hot deal thread without SOMEBODY chiming in about the Microcenter prices.
I would estimate that the % of US population who has a Microcenter closer to them than a Walmart is around .01%
That and Walmart will ship. Microcenter as we all know will not with their CPU deals.
80% of the people on here (pulled that # out of my a$$, but I see so many complain) do not have one. If you do, great, you (and those that have one near) should always compare their prices. For the rest of us, we don't care what microcenter has it priced for since they only sell in store which does the majority.of us no good.
So, same as Newegg... Which has been at $172 for a while now. Still a great CPU for a good price. If it drops to $150 I may just pull the trigger, but trying to hold out for zen3.
You're completely missing the point. There are 25 Microcenters in the entire country. They don't ship CPUs. There are 5,993 Walmarts and they do ship processors. You can save $3 by going to MC. For the vast majority of the people in this thread, on this forum, and in the country, it would cost more than $3 to drive to MC to save $3 on a CPU. So to point out the $3 price difference is irrelevant as the actual cost of purchasing from MC is more expensive. Most of us would give our money to MC vs Walmart, however, most of us don't have the chance short of a lengthy drive and in this case you're losing money unless you take advantage of a MB combo.Wow.... so much hate over seeing a posting of a Microcenter price. lol
I would rather give the business to Microcenter than Walmart, but hate on haters.
Not missing any point at all dude.
Lol...running the numbers and making an informed decision is the "immature" action, but "too bad so sad, not my friggin' problem" requires ME to "grow up."
All I did was post a price and people go ape shit.
For those of you who don't have a MC nearby, too bad so sad.
Not my friggin' problem.
Move on and ignore it if it doesn't apply to you.
Grow up!
I'm with Spartacus here. Yeah I get the whole "MC is always brought up in CPU deals threads" but it has value to mention.
Somewhere I lost you .
I would argue that this factor influences your view of the topic . I'm sure that most of us here wouldn't mind driving to MC to talk to people and look for other deals. But that's not feasible for a lot of people.I personally have a MC near me and I've gone there, bought what friends wanted and shipped it to them and still had savings.
Fair enough, and for my part (I can't speak for anyone else), I'm just pointing out another aspect (namely my own cost/benefit analysis), not meaning to be insulting.ETA: You guys are assuming my post was to shit on the OP, that was not it at all.
Just an FYI thing for those of you that can use it.
Yeah even if Microcenter was nearby, might just be easier to grab one from Walmart. Unless it was within 30-40 minutes. If you have an MC 45 minutes away but a Walmart 20 minutes away, better to save 50 minutes. The gas cost will probably make the difference.
I would estimate that the % of US population who has a Microcenter closer to them than a Walmart is around .01%