Dead* AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ($163)

Spartacus said: Wow.... so much hate over seeing a posting of a Microcenter price. lol



I would rather give the business to Microcenter than Walmart, but hate on haters.



You're completely missing the point. There are 25 Microcenters in the entire country. They don't ship CPUs. There are 5,993 Walmarts and they do ship processors. You can save $3 by going to MC. For the vast majority of the people in this thread, on this forum, and in the country, it would cost more than $3 to drive to MC to save $3 on a CPU. So to point out the $3 price difference is irrelevant as the actual cost of purchasing from MC is more expensive. Most of us would give our money to MC vs Walmart, however, most of us don't have the chance short of a lengthy drive and in this case you're losing money unless you take advantage of a MB combo.Edit: Even at the $172 price, it's likely still cheaper for the vast majority of people once you factor in the cost of actually driving to a Microcenter. For me, it is 109 miles each way to the closest one, The tolls are $10.40 each way. So using the 2020 mileage rate, it actually costs me $125.35 + $20.80 = $146.15 to save $12 on that processor. It's not a matter of "hating on." You have to actually run the numbers.