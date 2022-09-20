DDR5 5600 vs 6000

S

sportwarrior

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 12, 2007
Messages
280
Hey all, I'm attempting my first build in 12 (!!) years, and 4th build overall. I used to be much sharper when it comes to tech specs and whatnot, time has made things a little foggy...

So, the question is (I think) a fairly straightforward one. I'm looking to future proof my new build as much as possible while balancing price in the $1500-1600 range (before tax). I've got my eyes on DDR5 ram, but I'm a little uncertain as to what specs I should focus my attention. I can get a 32gb set of DDR5 6000 with timings of 38-38-38-78 for around the same price as DDR5 5600 sticks with timings of 32-36-36-76.

Now, knowing full well that there is barely any current real world need or application for DDR5 over DDR4, if I were to focus purely on the specs above... Which direction should I lean? Assuming that I have a mobo picked out that could take advantage of both, of course.

Thanks!
 
Geforcepat

Geforcepat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2012
Messages
1,040
Well, The sweet spot for AM5 or Ryzen 7k is 6000. Seems to work pretty good for Alder/Raptor lake too. I'd go for the 6000 even though i like those lower timings of 5600.
 
Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,306
I'm doing a new build, too. Waiting to see what AMD5 and Intel 13th gen have to offer, though I'm leaning in favor of AMD. I bought 32GB DDR5 5600 (Corsair Dominator) simply because it was on sale for $229 compared to $305 for 6000.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
41,694
if its the same price, sure 6000 BUT you are going to be very hard pressed to even notice a difference unless benchmarking...
 
