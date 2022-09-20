DDR5 5600 vs 6000

Hey all, I'm attempting my first build in 12 (!!) years, and 4th build overall. I used to be much sharper when it comes to tech specs and whatnot, time has made things a little foggy...



So, the question is (I think) a fairly straightforward one. I'm looking to future proof my new build as much as possible while balancing price in the $1500-1600 range (before tax). I've got my eyes on DDR5 ram, but I'm a little uncertain as to what specs I should focus my attention. I can get a 32gb set of DDR5 6000 with timings of 38-38-38-78 for around the same price as DDR5 5600 sticks with timings of 32-36-36-76.



Now, knowing full well that there is barely any current real world need or application for DDR5 over DDR4, if I were to focus purely on the specs above... Which direction should I lean? Assuming that I have a mobo picked out that could take advantage of both, of course.



Thanks!