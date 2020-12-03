DDC Pump Questions

I'm working on sourcing parts for my first water cooled build (and first custom loop). For the reservoir, I ordered the following. It's specific to the NCASE M1 and comes without a pump.I need to source a DDC pump. Initially my understanding was all Laing DDC pumps are the same outside of the enclosure, so I ordered the cheapest PWM version I could find - Alphacool Laing 12V DDC-1T Plus PWM.However now I'm not so sure I got it right. At minimum, it looks like I may need a pump top. I'm assuming I would remove the pump from the Alphacool enclosure and install it with the pump top on the reservoir linked above. I'm not entirely sure if this is the best approach, or if I should just order a different pump altogether.