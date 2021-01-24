DDC 3.2 PWM Control Help

I bought a EKWB EK-XTOP DDC 3.2 PWM Elite to replace the ddc 3.1 that came with my distro pump purely out of curiosity. Well now I am trying to control the pump speed (plugged into a Aquaero 6LT) but it does nothing in aquasuite from 100 until 50%. After 50% pump speed drops from 4500rpm~ to 3500 rpm at 50% power and I can lower it from there.
Do you think its a pump problem that I need to get a replacement or a problem with Aquasuite and the Aquaero? I had no problems adjusting pwm with the ddc 3.1 that came with the distro plate.
