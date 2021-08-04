Data transfer issues between desktop and server; but only 1 way. Thoughts?

I have the following setup:

SERVER <==Cat6==> NETGEAR Gigabit Smart Switch (GS348T) <=====Cat5e=====> DESKTOP

speedtest.net shows fast downloads on the desktop:

2021-08-04 CEMR01 SpeedTest Results.JPG


Transferring a 2GB file from desktop to server was fast:

2021-08-04 CEMR01 to EMR 2GB File Copied.JPG


BUT... SERVER to DESKTOP always has issues... and with SMALL FILES under a few megabytes it's actually SUPER, SUPER SLOW.

This is the 2GB file from SERVER to DESKTOP:

2021-08-04 EMR to CEMR01 2GB File Copied.JPG


This was actually not bad... but small files of a few KB to a few hundred KB (way under 1 MB), it's CRAWLING SLOW :(

Any thoughts on what it could be? It's bothering the hell out of me :sad:
 
