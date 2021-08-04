Data transfer issues between desktop and server; but only 1 way. Thoughts?

I have the following setup:SERVER <==Cat6==> NETGEAR Gigabit Smart Switch (GS348T) <=====Cat5e=====> DESKTOPspeedtest.net shows fast downloads on the desktop:Transferring a 2GB file from desktop to server was fast:BUT... SERVER to DESKTOP always has issues... and with SMALL FILES under a few megabytes it's actually SUPER, SUPER SLOW.This is the 2GB file from SERVER to DESKTOP:This was actually not bad... but small files of a few KB to a few hundred KB (way under 1 MB), it's CRAWLING SLOWAny thoughts on what it could be? It's bothering the hell out of me :sad: