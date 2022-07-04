Data Merge & Combine Operation Costing

I have a client who brought me 12 external hard drives. They wanted me to go through them and merge and combine everything into one drive. Sounds simple, no? It hasn't been that.



There is a lot of manual work because much of the drives have different data types on them.



My question: In your opinion, what is a good method to go about charging for such services? Data transfer speed? Total time taken on project? Flat fee? Has chewed up 10+ hours of my time so far. It's not a simple copy process because files fail or you have to come back and check on things. Thoughts?