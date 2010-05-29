Dashcat2 Build

I'm working on my outdoor workstation today because it turned out my rail screws are the wrong size. I should have checked this before, but I needed 10-32 thread screws to attach the rails to the servers, not 8-32 like I thought.My desk is no longer useless. You may notice I've changed my displays some. I used to have a 32" WXGA panel. I now have two Dell 1800FP 18" IPS displays. 2.5x the pixels and actualy worth a damn. Though they are of the rare BGR subpixel pattern so tuning them took a bit of doing. I bought those broken for $1 each and fixed the power supplies.Seen in the photo:Two Hakko FP-102 soldering irons. The base units and iron cords came from the trash at work. They are off calibration by 100F and nobody knew how to calibrate them so they got junked and I rescued them. The iron cords were broken internally and the fix never held for more than an hour under heavy use, but home use isn't heavy. The iron holders were bought used from a surplus liquidation ebay seller while the tip cleaners came from a stained glass store on ebay. The iron tip is one of my worn out ones from work. Good enough for home use, but piss poor for commercial. I only have one tip. Haven't needed to double up lately.The blue anti-static mat was another trash rescue. I had to cut it down today.My speakers are Optimus Pro 7AV units from Radio Shack, circa 1994.The stereo is a 1980s Hitachi bookshelf system with 80W output and a crisp tuner.The keyboard is a 1987 IBM Model M I've yet to cleanThe desk is a Herman Miller unit I picked up at the local second-hand store in 2008 for $15. It's built well and has a pencil drawer on the right.The printer is a 2004 Dell laser printer that won't work with Windows 7 so that's why it's in my workshop and my Panasonic laser is in the house.On top of the printer is a Dell C-series monitor stand with my ThinkPad T60 and dock I bought from [H] member Rob Black last year.