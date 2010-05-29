Dashcat2 Build

MisterDNA
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2004
- Messages
- 1,044
New 30U rack still on pallet. Practice house FTW.
The Next Morning
It puts the Dashcat in the workshop.
Oh look... someone left a driveway empty. This shall be put to use.
Dandelions FTW. (Killed lawnmower blade on spike driven into ground so they still stand.)
I'm on borrowed time with those clouds looking like that.
