Darktide: Vermintide (same team) but in 40K IG vs Chaos Cultists

Not much information out yet. It's pretty much Vermintide in 40k. Looks like you're playing as an Imperial Guard Squad vs Chaos Cultists (and the associated plague zombies, mutants, and other stuff) in the lower and under levels of a hive city. Does not look like there are going to be Marines, probably for the best. But you can hear an Inqusitor in the background and it may open up a few of the non Space Marine level (or higher ie Assassins and Custodes) type Imperial options. Release of 2021.It looks much darker and more horrorish than VT so this could be an interesting direction.