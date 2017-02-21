DAN HSLP-48: A powerful sub 50mm heatsink

dondan
DAN Cases is back with a new idea...
This time I try to develop the best CPU heatsink under 50mm. The aim is a heatsink that keeps the temperatures up to 15°C lower than existing competitors like the C7 or L9i. Furthermore I will focus on noise level, because current heatsinks that come close to the side panels in cases like A4-SFX or Sentry generate some disturbing noise because of air turbulence
Introduction:
The project name is HSLP-48 (HeatSinkLowProfile-48). The current design is based on Nexus Low 7000 R2 series but the HSLP-48 is wider. The idea is a heatsink with a sandwich layout. On the bottom there is the CPU plate with six heatpipes, after that a 100mm FAN (92mm mountpoints) with a thickness of 14-15mm and on top 60 fins with a thickness of 18,5mm. The total hight will be 47-48mm. The fins will be above the RAM and the I/O area (audio, USB s.o.) of the motherboard. The fan will be mounted with two clips. The clips allows you to mount the fan centered or you can shift it to the left or right side. You will be able to mount 92mm, 100mm or 120mm fans. You can mount a full size 120mm fan on top or a low profile 120mm fan (max. 15mm) under the heatsink. The distance from the fan to the side panels will be min. 16mm so it will not generate air turbulence. I plan to cooperate with CoolJag (the company that mades the Nexus) on this project.
Specifications:
Socket Support: 1155. 1151, 1150, 1156, 2011 square and narrow Ilm, AM4
Total Dimensions: 48 (H) mm x 121 (W) mm x 145 (L) mm - including heatpipes
Fin Area Dimension: 16 (H) mm x 121 (W) mm x 116,5 (L) mm, 59 fins
Material: copper base, copper heatpipes, aluminum fins
Heatpipes: 6x 6mm heatpipes up to 180W
Total Surface: ~114.000mm²
Price Tag: 50-70€
Compatibility:
The heatsink should be as compatible as possible. You can use RAM with normal height, you will have full access to the PCIe port. You can access the SATA ports (in some cases you need angled connectors). The heatsink will work on boards with the socket close to the PCIe port and close to the topside. If the 100mm fan will not fit between the I/O area and RAM (ASUS ROG Maximus VIII Impact) you can use a default 92mm fan. If you have more space you can mount a 120mm on top. Currently there is only one board from the Z270 series that gives problems. I talk about the ASUS ROG Strix Z270I Gaming. The CPU phase heatsink is too high. Some users mention that the Nexus will fit. If this is true, the HSLP-48 will also fit. I will not make a heatsink that only fits in the A4-SFX. I think a heatsink will have a high MOQ so I need to sell more heatsink as we have A4-SFX currently on the market.
FAQ:
How much space is between FAN and bottom plate?
6,5mm
How much space is under the fan?
24mm
Is it possible to unscrew the heatsink without removing the motherboard?
Yes, because the heatsink is secured with two screws on a retention kit
Why there is a small cut on each side of the fin surface?
You will need that gap for your screw driver to mount the heatsink.
Is a full copper version an option?
Yes if it will be inside my price range!
When will this heatsink reach the market?
Currently I don't have a manufacturer and a prototype. So the release can be in the next 6 month or never if the results of the prototype are bad.
