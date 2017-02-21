DAN HSLP-48: A powerful sub 50mm heatsink

Introduction:

This time I try to develop the best CPU heatsink under 50mm. The aim is a heatsink that keeps the temperatures up to 15°C lower than existing competitors like the C7 or L9i. Furthermore I will focus on noise level, because current heatsinks that come close to the side panels in cases like A4-SFX or Sentry generate some disturbing noise because of air turbulenceThe project name is HSLP-48 (HeatSinkLowProfile-48). The current design is based on Nexus Low 7000 R2 series but the HSLP-48 is wider. The idea is a heatsink with a sandwich layout. On the bottom there is the CPU plate with six heatpipes, after that a 100mm FAN (92mm mountpoints) with a thickness of 14-15mm and on top 60 fins with a thickness of 18,5mm. The total hight will be 47-48mm. The fins will be above the RAM and the I/O area (audio, USB s.o.) of the motherboard. The fan will be mounted with two clips. The clips allows you to mount the fan centered or you can shift it to the left or right side. You will be able to mount 92mm, 100mm or 120mm fans. You can mount a full size 120mm fan on top or a low profile 120mm fan (max. 15mm) under the heatsink. The distance from the fan to the side panels will be min. 16mm so it will not generate air turbulence. I plan to cooperate with CoolJag (the company that mades the Nexus) on this project.1155. 1151, 1150, 1156, 2011 square and narrow Ilm, AM448 (H) mm x 121 (W) mm x 145 (L) mm - including heatpipes16 (H) mm x 121 (W) mm x 116,5 (L) mm, 59 finscopper base, copper heatpipes, aluminum fins6x 6mm heatpipes up to 180W~114.000mm²The heatsink should be as compatible as possible. You can use RAM with normal height, you will have full access to the PCIe port. You can access the SATA ports (in some cases you need angled connectors). The heatsink will work on boards with the socket close to the PCIe port and close to the topside. If the 100mm fan will not fit between the I/O area and RAM (ASUS ROG Maximus VIII Impact) you can use a default 92mm fan. If you have more space you can mount a 120mm on top. Currently there is only one board from the Z270 series that gives problems. I talk about the ASUS ROG Strix Z270I Gaming. The CPU phase heatsink is too high. Some users mention that the Nexus will fit. If this is true, the HSLP-48 will also fit. I will not make a heatsink that only fits in the A4-SFX. I think a heatsink will have a high MOQ so I need to sell more heatsink as we have A4-SFX currently on the market.6,5mm24mmYes, because the heatsink is secured with two screws on a retention kitYou will need that gap for your screw driver to mount the heatsink.Yes if it will be inside my price range!Currently I don't have a manufacturer and a prototype. So the release can be in the next 6 month or never if the results of the prototype are bad.