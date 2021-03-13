DAN C4-SFX

dondan
Introduction
After a long time of silence I like to introduce the redesigned C4-SFX. The name comes from the German envelope norm for A4 papers so it is the big brother of the A4-SFX.
This case is the fusion of a traditional hardware layout and the sandwich layout. The list of features is long – 280mm radiator support, big air cooler up to 130mm, indirect GPU cooling, ITX, DTX, flip able design, 3 slot full length GPU, two hardware layouts, SFX & SFX-L Power Supply support, PCB based riser s.o. All this is packed in an elegant enclosure under 12L made by Lian Li. In terms of hardware support there are nearly no limits.
Possibilities
In this chapter I like to present the main hardware/cooling configurations.
The traditional hardware layouts allows for 3U sized tower heatsinks like the Noctua U9S or very big top blow heatsinks like the Noctua C14S. For these configurations it is possible to mount the power supply 90° rotated. With the radiator bracket it is possible to install 120, 140, 240 or 280mm radiators with 25mm thick fans for the best cooling results. For the traditional layout you can install 3 slot GPUs with a length up to 320mm. Two 120 or 140mm fan mount points at the bottom of the case allows for indirect GPU cooling if you remove the preinstalled GPU fans.
With the sandwich layout the focus is shifted to GPU cooling. GPUs up to 3 Slot and a length of 320mm can be installed in the PCB based riser. A 240 or 280mm radiator with 25mm height fans installed at the bottom of the case takes care of the CPU.
Just Flip it
It is possible to flip the case 180°. Rotate the front, mount the case feets on the opposite side and flip the side panels. This configuration enables advanced cooling for GPUs in the traditional layout or the radiator in the sandwich layout.
Specification
Case Dimensions (H x W x D): 241 x 151 x 329mm, 11.98L
Overall Dimensions: 257 x 151 x 332 (including case feets)
Weight: ??? Kg
Traditional Layout
Graphic cards support: 3 Slot GPU up to 315mm length
Motherboard support: Mini-ITX, DTX
Power Supply support: SFX, SFX-L
CPU Heatsink support: Up to 130mm in height.
Case Fans: 2x 80mm fan at the back, or 1x92mm at the back, 2x120mm or 2x140mm at the bottom
Water cooling support: up to 280mm radiator with 140x140x25mm fans
Sandwich Layout
Graphic cards support: 3 Slot GPU up to 320mm length (only I/O port at the first and second upper slot are useable)
Motherboard support: Mini-ITX
Power Supply support: SFX, SFX-L
Water cooling support: up to 280mm radiator with 140x140x25mm fans
Watercooling
Max configuration Sandwich: 315x140x30 + 140x140x25 fans
Max Pump height Sandwich: 60mm
Max configuration Classic: 320x140x40 + 140x140x25 fans
Max Pump height Classic: 68mm
Drives: up to 1 x 2.5" HDD/SSD
Power button: Premium-grade button
Material: 1,5mm aluminum (outer panels), 1.5mm aluminum (inner parts & top panel)
Side panels: Easily clipp able with LianLi Push Pin technology
Colors: Anodized black(maybe dark grey) or silver exterior, matte black painted interior
Risercard: PCIe 16x gen4 pcb based riser
Price tag: 180-225€
GPU Compatibility:
Gallery
Updates:
Next Steps
- Make a Prototype = done
- Create the manual
- Production Guide = done
- Cartons and Label = done
- Test the prototype
- Reviews
- Update media material
- CE-Validation
- Release (no release date)
Special Thanks
This case has a feature (aio bracket) first used and invented by Necere in the Ncase M1. I like to honor him for this idea and like for the A4-SFX he will be also named in the special thanks section in the manual.
Thank you for reading and your support. Please let me know what you think!
