ZS Cases A4 V3 - a sandwich layout case with triple-slot GPU support

There's another SFF case on the market - the ZS A4 V3. Volume-wise it sits in-between a Dan A4 and FormD T1. I bought one, and while the design isn't totally perfect (I have no idea why the bottom fan is 12mm instead of 15mm, which they could easily fit by making the lower panel thinner), it's pretty damn good. I went with a PCIe 4.0 extender since this is a workstation machine and I will be using a 3090 as soon as I can actually get my hands on one, which due to the shortage looks to not be anytime soon - running an old Titan X for now. Pictures of mine below.Specs- Ryzen 5600X- Gigabyte B550i- V-Color VLP RAM OC@3200 CL19 1.35v- Alpenföhn Black Ridge w/ Noctua A12x15- Corsair SF750- Linkup PCIe 4.0 extender- Still can't buy a 3090 due to lack of stock