D&D Online

I've been playing DDO forever, let me clear up a few things:It is free, and you are probably good content wise until about level 6 or so. Then you may have to spend some cash to unlock quests, level groups, etc. You do get points to unlock content by playing, though I'm not sure yet how long you can make these last before having to pay.Cost wise, it's going to cost you about 7-15 for a level and/or quest pack.PVP exists, and some people like it, but the game really isn't about PVP. It's about questing w/ your friends.Soloing is very possible now, expecially since they created difficulty scaling based on the amount of people in the party. For example, hard mode is easier w/ one person vs. six people in your group.The game recently supported DX10, and has had many graphical upgrades over the years.This game is not noob friendly like WoW, there is A LOT to your character creation, and many details of the game take a long while to fully grasp. Don't expect to be really good until you've played for many months.All the info you could ever possibly want about this game is on my brother's website:The amount of new players to the game is incredible from the F2P. Hope some people stick w/ it, and disregard most of the old, outdated info floating around the web about this game.