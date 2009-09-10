D&D Online

J

JoNo216

Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2003
Messages
646
Is now free to play and it is very good from the hour or two I spent playing with it thus far. I thought I would spread the word for those of us looking for a free MMORPG! :cool:
 
R

Rofl-Mic-Lofl

For Whom The Bell Trolls
Joined
Dec 29, 2005
Messages
23,377
There is no PvP and everything requires a group, right?

Probably a reason it didn't take off ;)
 
HaMMerHeD

HaMMerHeD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 13, 2004
Messages
10,044
I played the trial a long time ago. There is PVP of a sort in the Arena, and I didn't group once during the 10 day trial, and I think I got to level 6 or something (cap was 15 at the time).

I just installed the free to play client.
 
R

Rofl-Mic-Lofl

For Whom The Bell Trolls
Joined
Dec 29, 2005
Messages
23,377
Oh, perhaps I am mistaken then.

Although a sad aspect is that even if it was a great game I still think the fanbase would remain small due to the social stigma associated with the name D&D. It would keep away the more casual players and especially the teenagers wanting to hold on to a shred of "not being a nerd." But then again there are a ton of D&D players, so my point is probably pretty moot.
 
Last edited:
M

mstersmith1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2008
Messages
364
Rofl-Mic-Lofl said:
There is no PvP and everything requires a group, right?

Probably a reason it didn't take off ;)
Click to expand...
There are still a few of us old folks that like that type of thing. I know a lot of people who are tired of the theme park, scripted MMO's with PvP tacked on to it. Seriously I would take a great game with zero PvP as would the majority of older players.
 
B

Banyan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2003
Messages
1,304
my understanding is that this is sort of a sham. the client is free and yes you can connect to servers... but what i've read is that if you do not have a sub you pay for content a la carte. so if this is true the "free" aspect of the game doesn't provide for much of a game at all.
 
J

JoNo216

Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2003
Messages
646
I haven't gotten far into the game yet, but quests seem to have different difficulties one of which being solo. so far I've been able to solo everything, but I'm still on n00b-isle. I worry a bit about soloing though as a caster because of how mana doesn't regenerate. but I will approach that bridge when it comes, or gets lots of wands! HA!
level cap is now 20, there is PvP (which doesn't matter too much to me as it's just a way to stoke yourself off in a MMORPG), graphics are good - I'm sold.

Just remember all those high schoolers can still play, it's admitting to playing it that makes them nerds!:D
 
G

Gillette

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2005
Messages
1,313
I played this game for a month at launch and just started up again with DDO Unlimited.

It is free as in beer - the client is free, access is free. A few things (drow/warforged/monk) require you to pay microtransactions and I beileve some of the end-game content is not avaialble unless you subscribe, however to actually play most of the game, obtain items, etc... does not cost a cent.

From what I recall this game's forte was not end-game, but the fantastic dungeon crawls you can do with your friends.

PVP is a gladiator arena kinda thing (no, don't think WoW arena), and yes all of the instances now have a solo mode so you are not forced to play with others if you really dont want to, but the beauty of this game really does come through with the group play - especially if you have a few friends to play with.
 
T

Toaster

n00b
Joined
Jul 1, 2005
Messages
56
Gillette said:
A few things (drow/warforged/monk) require you to pay microtransactions and I beileve some of the end-game content is not avaialble unless you subscribe, however to actually play most of the game, obtain items, etc... does not cost a cent.
Click to expand...
This is not 100% true, you can unlock the Drow race free by getting 400 faction points. You are correct on the Warforged and Monk, you do have to pay to play.

-T
 
S

Standpoint

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
1,366
I've been playing DDO forever, let me clear up a few things:

It is free, and you are probably good content wise until about level 6 or so. Then you may have to spend some cash to unlock quests, level groups, etc. You do get points to unlock content by playing, though I'm not sure yet how long you can make these last before having to pay.

Cost wise, it's going to cost you about 7-15 for a level and/or quest pack.

PVP exists, and some people like it, but the game really isn't about PVP. It's about questing w/ your friends.

Soloing is very possible now, expecially since they created difficulty scaling based on the amount of people in the party. For example, hard mode is easier w/ one person vs. six people in your group.

The game recently supported DX10, and has had many graphical upgrades over the years.

This game is not noob friendly like WoW, there is A LOT to your character creation, and many details of the game take a long while to fully grasp. Don't expect to be really good until you've played for many months.

All the info you could ever possibly want about this game is on my brother's website:

http://www.ddocast.com

The amount of new players to the game is incredible from the F2P. Hope some people stick w/ it, and disregard most of the old, outdated info floating around the web about this game.
 
G

goodrob

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2001
Messages
268
I completely forgot about this going to a free mode. Thanks for the reminder.
 
T

Techx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 30, 2002
Messages
4,380
im an ex-wow player and i found dnd to be boring, i didn't find anything appealing about the gfx, the gui kindof sucks, overall just seems uninteresting.. no wonder why it's free lol
 
W

Wicked_Bass

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 26, 2000
Messages
1,053
I have been playing ffxi forever and will not go to anything else, just my favorite. DDO was fun and would pick it up if ffxi servers all died. I am not a fan of pvp at all so i enjoy quests and grouping for fun.
 
G

Gabriel

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 27, 2005
Messages
2,179
Wicked_Bass said:
I have been playing ffxi forever and will not go to anything else, just my favorite. DDO was fun and would pick it up if ffxi servers all died. I am not a fan of pvp at all so i enjoy quests and grouping for fun.
Click to expand...
i was a ffxi player, but what i like about this game is that it is quicker to get a party together...it would sometimes take forever in ffxi.

Does anyone know what the difference between all the worlds, such as Cannith, in DDO are? Do you have to visit them all to discover new places?
 
Last edited:
S

Standpoint

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
1,366
The worlds are different servers you can play on, each one has identical content, just different players.

I've been finding out that many people are getting higher than level 6 without paying, as you can get levelling sigils, which you use to unlock levels, as quest end rewards. Some people say you can get to level 12 even, not sure tho. I think that at some point you would have to do some major grinding in order to get what you need.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
19,912
I don't know what they are trying to pull here. Honestly, if nobody is paying the subscription fee, do you really think people will pay to unlock content? It reminds me of some of those "free" Korean MMOs that make you pay for content.
 
S

ScYcS

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 11, 2004
Messages
3,960
Anarchy Online base is also free to play. At least last time i checked it was.
 
X

xenios

Gawd
Joined
Aug 8, 2008
Messages
992
I played this for about 4 hrs with a friend from work. We had a decent time(the narration in dungeons was a nice touch) but you can definitely see why it never really took off big when it originally came out.

* The way instancing works is nice and is well suited for a free game not a subscription game.
*The overall feel of the game to me was just off. I cant quite put my finger on it but with the control scheme and slight delay in controls(for me atleast). The game just didn't feel "right". I don't know how many times i swung my weapon at a npc or leaver trying to talk/active it.
* Another huge thing that probably drove people away is the absolute lack of explanation on how things work in regards to the dnd rules. I don't play dnd how am I suppose to know that there is a penalty for moving around while fighting or what 1d8 means in terms of my damage.
* The UI is inconsistent and sloppy. Somethings are bigger than others and there is no scaling options. The lack of polish here really brings down opinions.

If this game had come out as a non subscription base game (ie guildwars) and they put more polish in, it would of been a much bigger hit.
 
J

JoNo216

Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2003
Messages
646
The level cap for free to play is 20. All content in the game can be unlocked by earning favor with in turn and get you free turbine points, and you can use these points to unlock more content.
A lot of quests are premimum content and you have to pay/grind to get them. if you check out the website listed on page 1 it has a link to the comparison of free content and the unlockable content.

From what I've read people will not really notice missing content until about lvl 7 then quests get a little more scarce.

So far I am enjoing it a lot. i am a ex-WoW player (the first 2 years of its existance) with that said the chat interface could use an overhauling to give it some of the features that WoW has. and the UI is a bit clunky and bland (especially the menu interface they look liek they are from '89). but for the what I've spent on it thus far i'm happy! :D
 
I

ivandurago

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2008
Messages
1,307
I think the game is very enjoyable so far, much different than most MMOs I have played.
I can not believe it is free, I was considering getting Aion until reading about this.
 
J

Justgetmein

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 20, 2005
Messages
148
I also have complains about the UI, targeting system and the complicated rules (hate the damage system, dice be dam) also they are quite serious with planning your character if you screw up well you are stuck with it.
But even after all that I really enjoyed the first chapter (newbie land) it felt like a great adventure/rpg single player game and I was really excited. But after leaving the island it went to the traditional mmorpg dungeons of loot and kill. God i hate dungeons.

Going to give it more time and see if I stick with it, hope I do I need my rpg fix.
 
A

arkamw

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 5, 2004
Messages
1,391
OK... this isn't too bad, especially for the price. I've gotten my Pally up to lvl 2 now (woohoo!) but done all the quests on newbie island on solo. So far, pretty much a cakewalk (granted, a different class would be harder I think). You're supposed to be able to go back and do them on higher difficulties for different rewards etc.

The UI does need a lot of work. In it's default form, I found it pretty much unusable but after switching to the more FPS style of interface, the game got a lot better.

I'm giving it more time. There's a lot of nice touches in there (that first big spike trap got me to jump). It's worth trying I think.
 
K

Kanaric

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
325
Rofl-Mic-Lofl said:
There is no PvP and everything requires a group, right?

Probably a reason it didn't take off ;)
Click to expand...
What does everything requireing groups have to do with it not taking off? Games are dying because the entire thing is solo gameplay, people figure they might as well play something without a monthly charge... like Mass Effect, if they want to play a MMORPG without anyone else.

Solo gameplay in MMORPGs is the most moronic idea ever conceived. It turns "the grind", or leveling, into something to be dreaded and makes it so that the end game is the only "real" part of the game.

MMORPGS should require grouping throught the entire game, or they should be not allowed to be called MMO but an interactive chat room.

The way instancing works is nice and is well suited for a free game not a subscription game.
Click to expand...
instancing is the best part of wow PvE... without it nobody would be playing the end game, an entire game made out of instancing that requires grouping and teamwork is DEFINITELY worth a subscription. The quest system in most mmorpgs is moronic, anti-grouping, slow, and boring.

Since there is really no good fantasy pvp game out thats not dead its nice to have a game with good PvE for once.
 
Last edited:
S

Standpoint

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
1,366
The problem may be that you are standing in town typing LFG, when there is a robust grouping system built into the game.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Ginger @le, an alcoholic's best friend.
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
18,877
the ui and combat feel in ddo is pretty terrible for me and ruined my play experience pretty quick. lotro has a similar (but much better) ui that just looks more modern. ddo feels like a 7 year old game designed for 800x600 screen resolution. no idea why they would put any time/money into adding dx10 effects to ddo when there are so many ui issues that could have easily been fixed.
Posted via [H] Mobile Device
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,534
i think you just slipped into third place for oldest necro but i'll allow it based on new info ;)
my step dad is into d&d i should let him know aboot this.
 
B

brennok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2006
Messages
1,257
Yeah I was surprised how I couldn't find anything newer, but forgot how old this game is. No idea if it is even worth touching, but runs through 8/31
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top