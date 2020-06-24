Cyberpunk 2077

In the first episode of "Night City Wire" premiering tomorrow, June 25, will show a new trailer and gameplay demonstration. It will also include interviews with the developers. This will be an ongoing series leading up to the game's release in November.

Tune into the CDPR Twitch channel at 1800 CEST (UTC +2). That's 1200 EDT/0900 PDT.

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1275775791343767553
https://twitch.tv/cdprojektred

EDIT: Here is the first episode for those who missed it.
 
Media impressions are up/going up and the couple I've read so far sound incredible. November is too far away, I can't wait to play it for myself. The livestream was all pretty good. That "Gig" trailer was awesome. Crazy that everything in it is only from the prologue of the game (which is also what the media was allowed to play).
 
Glad they are waiting until November. Sounds like the inventory is still a mess. I never liked the one from TW3 so no surprise here. Hopefully they can make it a little more intuitive.
 
If I was single with no kids I'd love to play Cyberpunk 2077 when its released. Alas, at the benefit of my health and family I quit gaming earlier this year so I guess I'll wait till I'm in the retirement home, lol.
 
I basically jumped the hype train like everyone else with the game not sure what to expect looks like a cross between Rage 2 and GTA.
 
NVIDIA has a blog post detailing ray tracing effects in the game. It includes diffuse illumination and ambient occlusion in addition to shadows and reflection. DLSS 2.0 will also be featured.

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...tracing-dlss-geforce-now-screenshots-trailer/
mr_zen256 said:
I get the hype, but did this really need its own thread?

https://hardforum.com/threads/cyberpunk-2077-official-thread.1723423/\

EDIT: Nevermind, I see the thread got hijacked with politics.. ughhhh
It will probably be unlocked closer to release.
 
TangledThornz said:
Players said the same about Deus Ex and just like this game both are more detailed so first person looks to best. 3rd person is better for environmental games where you don't need to look at things closely.
Regardless of how you feel about whether certain games are better suited for 1st or 3rd person, I would just like to be able to choose which view I prefer... which is 3rd person.
 
TangledThornz said:
Players said the same about Deus Ex and just like this game both are more detailed so first person looks to best. 3rd person is better for environmental games where you don't need to look at things closely.
partly, but FP/TP is more than just visual details, in fact I'd argue its way more about control and world interaction than visuals.

FP is better for focused control and interaction (opening vents, interacting with panels and systems, etc), part of why it is a way better option for shooters than third person, aiming down the sights and firing is a lot more immersive than TP can achieve. Similarly TP gives you a lot more situational awareness and moves the game in a more tactical direction in exchange for less immersion, melee based games in particular benefit from TP view and can craft an illusion of immersion close to that of a FP game. Definitely you get more appreciation for where your character is, how the melee weapons swing and act, and when to dodge or counter in TP.

Both can do the same things, like Metal Gear being heavy on the object interaction, but they do certain things better than the other.

I don't mind the FP switch, I play both and enjoy the difference as much as anything. Kingdom Come Deliverance is a prime example of a typically TP concept being done in FP and the difficulty it introduces in melee combat threw alot of people off, but get good at it and it is a very deep and rewarding experience.

Personally I find TP shooters to be lesser than FP shooters.

braamer said:
Regardless of how you feel about whether certain games are better suited for 1st or 3rd person, I would just like to be able to choose which view I prefer... which is 3rd person.
The system design doesn't translate well which makes optional FP/TP hard to design for. TP is a lot looser in control and relies on contextual actions (like wall hugging and forcing the character into position for certain interactions) that would break immersion in FP, likewise FP allows more freedom of control, character placement and movement that would make TP systems difficult to pull off. It isn't impossible, but I doubt the extra time in design, programming, and testing would be worth the limited return of creating such a feature. IMHO it is better to just stick to one or the other and dive deep into that system.
 
Oh god those ear buds, I hate them so much, look like shitty earrings that are in the wrong place.

I think its the same thing that Groot says about hats, at first you think the person has a funny head, then you realize its just a hat (or crappy ear buds)
 
the best thing about the new gameplay video was not the graphics or characters etc, it was the world building...the city looks alive and vibrant in a way that most video games do not...everything feels real...like you're living the game
 
I agree, it looks like a living world. Shooting sequence could have looked better, but overall I'm hyped.
 
with DLSS 2.0 support they obviously want wide support but how much better will the game look on a 3080ti?...can you get the same level of graphical fidelity and 60+ fps with something like a 2070 Super (1440P)?
 
Supposedly running 1080p 60fps with a 2080 Ti and DLSS 2.0 (720p?). I think it was PCGH who said it was dipping down into the 30's.
This is going to be a RTX 3000 seller, that's for sure.
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Supposedly running 1080p 60fps with a 2080 Ti and DLSS 2.0 (720p?). I think it was PCGH who said it was dipping down into the 30's.
This is going to be a RTX 3000 seller, that's for sure.
Are you serious?! That would be really bad. Might as well play on console if that is the case.
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Supposedly running 1080p 60fps with a 2080 Ti and DLSS 2.0 (720p?). I think it was PCGH who said it was dipping down into the 30's.
This is going to be a RTX 3000 seller, that's for sure.
if that's the case a 3080 Ti might also have issues at 1440P and higher...this might be one of those games that is a generation ahead of current GPU's (including Ampere)
 
polonyc2 said:
if that's the case a 3080 Ti might also have issues at 1440P and higher...this might be one of those games that is a generation ahead of current GPU's (including Ampere)
I am probably the only one that is not super impressed with graphics in new trailer. I mean yes it obviously looks good but not omg next gen or gen after that (hopper) good. So these performance rumors suprise me.
 
imsirovic5 said:
I am probably the only one that is not super impressed with graphics in new trailer. I mean yes it obviously looks good but not omg next gen or gen after that (hopper) good. So these performance rumors suprise me.
the graphics looked soft to me as well but I attributed that to YouTube plus we don't know what settings or resolution the game was running at...I'm sure the game will look much better on release although they might dial back the graphics to make sure that more people can play the game...they can't make a game where a 3080Ti is needed to run the game at its best...according to Steam a GTX 1060 is currently the most popular GPU
 
Colonel Sanders said:
I did not care for the editing or music of that trailer at all, but the game looks as good as ever.
If you listen to the devs talk about the music, this is likely a track from the game. There is a lot of music from a lot of genres. You can hear some of the stuff in full on the official Youtube channel.
Obviously there's going to be a lot of electronic music but there will also be things like rap, rock, and punk. But this fits into the rock and punk genres. Whether you're into it or not is neither here nor there. We also don't know yet how much we'll be able to control the audio. Whether it will have a radio ala GTA or if the music will all be parts of the living world that you can't control.

polonyc2 said:
the graphics looked soft to me as well but I attributed that to YouTube plus we don't know what settings or resolution the game was running at...I'm sure the game will look much better on release although they might dial back the graphics to make sure that more people can play the game...they can't make a game where a 3080Ti is needed to run the game at its best...according to Steam a GTX 1060 is currently the most popular GPU
Did you watch it in 4k? It's available in 4k. There is a heavy amount of filtering that they're using. I can definitely see that they're using DOF as well as CA style post processing filters. It also appears at certain times like they're using some sort of lens distortion filter as well, but that one seems contextual (as in, not on all the time). And also motion blur. I happen to like what you're calling softening because my work in film and all these post processing filters are clearly designed to emulate film. But it's likely if you don't like those post processing effects you'll be able to turn them off. The areas where they want your eyes to focus are all crispy though. I can see that as I pause frames going through the video.

TaintedSquirrel said:
Supposedly running 1080p 60fps with a 2080 Ti and DLSS 2.0 (720p?). I think it was PCGH who said it was dipping down into the 30's.
This is going to be a RTX 3000 seller, that's for sure.
Are you suggesting they uprezzed it? Because it's available to be watched in 4k. Although they cropped the top and bottoms for a more anamorphic look.
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Not the trailer, some YouTubers and tech sites got access to the game for a while.
I don’t know if the article linked earlier mentioned it, but in Gamespot’s article they said they played the game over the “cloud”. So that would go a long way to explaining the settings and resolution used. Keep it low and as stable as possible to minimize latency issues.
 
Graphically it looks good except the people. They still have a plastic look to them and animations aren't that great. To be fair, animations in Witcher 3 weren't that good either. But the people look even less realistic in this. Maybe when you play the game you'll see more of the detail.

braamer said:
Regardless of how you feel about whether certain games are better suited for 1st or 3rd person, I would just like to be able to choose which view I prefer... which is 3rd person.
3rd person is cancer for shooters.
 
so no RTX effects were enabled for the new trailer...can only mean 1 thing- frame rates are going to tank...maybe a 3090 Titan will be able to play this smoothly...are they using Global illumination for this?
 
Flogger23m said:
3rd person is cancer for shooters.
That's why choice matters. I prefer to play in 1st person, but I like to switch to 3rd person to see my character outside of combat, for vanity. That's also why good character creators are important to me.
 
What I really disliked is female V's voice. I hope that was just one of the optional voices and not fixed.
Also disliked flying damage numbers (hope those can be turned off, I don't want an ARPG, I want an immersive sim)
And the gunplay seemed kind of clunky, about the level of Fallout4, which is not great.
 
polonyc2 said:
the graphics looked soft to me as well but I attributed that to YouTube plus we don't know what settings or resolution the game was running at...I'm sure the game will look much better on release although they might dial back the graphics to make sure that more people can play the game...they can't make a game where a 3080Ti is needed to run the game at its best...according to Steam a GTX 1060 is currently the most popular GPU
I hate that, don't dial graphics back. People just have to deal with their ego and accept that they can only play on medium or low detail.
 
is the entire game going to take place within Night City or will there be other large hub areas?
 
polonyc2 said:
is the entire game going to take place within Night City or will there be other large hub areas?
If I'm understanding everything they've shown so far, there is one District outside of Night City, but the other 5 Districts are all within the City.
 
