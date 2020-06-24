Cyberpunk 2077

Armenius
In the first episode of "Night City Wire" premiering tomorrow, June 25, will show a new trailer and gameplay demonstration. It will also include interviews with the developers. This will be an ongoing series leading up to the game's release in November.
Tune into the CDPR Twitch channel at 1800 CEST (UTC +2). That's 1200 EDT/0900 PDT.
https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1275775791343767553
https://twitch.tv/cdprojektred
EDIT: Here is the first episode for those who missed it.
