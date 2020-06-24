Cyberpunk 2077

TangledThornz said: Players said the same about Deus Ex and just like this game both are more detailed so first person looks to best. 3rd person is better for environmental games where you don't need to look at things closely. Click to expand...

braamer said: Regardless of how you feel about whether certain games are better suited for 1st or 3rd person, I would just like to be able to choose which view I prefer... which is 3rd person.

partly, but FP/TP is more than just visual details, in fact I'd argue its way more about control and world interaction than visuals.FP is better for focused control and interaction (opening vents, interacting with panels and systems, etc), part of why it is a way better option for shooters than third person, aiming down the sights and firing is a lot more immersive than TP can achieve. Similarly TP gives you a lot more situational awareness and moves the game in a more tactical direction in exchange for less immersion, melee based games in particular benefit from TP view and can craft an illusion of immersion close to that of a FP game. Definitely you get more appreciation for where your character is, how the melee weapons swing and act, and when to dodge or counter in TP.Both can do the same things, like Metal Gear being heavy on the object interaction, but they do certain things better than the other.I don't mind the FP switch, I play both and enjoy the difference as much as anything. Kingdom Come Deliverance is a prime example of a typically TP concept being done in FP and the difficulty it introduces in melee combat threw alot of people off, but get good at it and it is a very deep and rewarding experience.Personally I find TP shooters to be lesser than FP shooters.The system design doesn't translate well which makes optional FP/TP hard to design for. TP is a lot looser in control and relies on contextual actions (like wall hugging and forcing the character into position for certain interactions) that would break immersion in FP, likewise FP allows more freedom of control, character placement and movement that would make TP systems difficult to pull off. It isn't impossible, but I doubt the extra time in design, programming, and testing would be worth the limited return of creating such a feature. IMHO it is better to just stick to one or the other and dive deep into that system.