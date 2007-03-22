cyberbox game

N

NightLinks

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 8, 2006
Messages
116
Some of these arcade games I find them challenging. I find CS:S more easier than playing some of these games :D

For the past few days i have been playing this game. Is a puzzle game something like parking cars where you have to get the car out of the parking lot. But, this one is that you have to get the little circle out of the box.

Can't make errors of you will have to start all over. I only get to like the 4th round :(

http://www.humor.ws/game/11/Cyber-Box.html
 
L

l3ender

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 1, 2007
Messages
5,338
I actually came back to this game, and finished it. There's 17 levels. Some tricked me up, but I think the key is patience and not making moves until you look things through. When you do that it's pretty easy.

Once again, good find. :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top