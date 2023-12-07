Custom watercooling loop kits vs AIO, and some questions

Customized watercooling no longer offer a big advantage over best air coolers and AIO's, but if you want silence and looks, and want to overclock a new threadripper(sTR5 socket), then the story will change and it will become applicable again. My last two custom loops were from XSPC. I buy ready kits from them. The last one you see in my sig is this one:
https://www.xs-pc.com/discontinued-eol/raystorm-twin-d5-rx480-v3-watercooling-kit
I have been using since 2017 with no maintenance and it is still kicking it. Unfortunately, XSPC doesn't sell kits anymore and I'm wandering if I can still find high performing watercooling kits with a 480mm radiator or customize an existing kit. The closest I could find is this:
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-pro-qdc-kit-p360-amd-str-sp3
And it seems they don't have waterblocks for the new threadrippers. Or they will start making them soon?
My main goal of course is to enable the overclock.
Am I only left with buying parts individually? I don't want to miss anything!
Thanks.
https://www.xs-pc.com/discontinued-eol/raystorm-twin-d5-rx480-v3-watercooling-kit
I have been using since 2017 with no maintenance and it is still kicking it. Unfortunately, XSPC doesn't sell kits anymore and I'm wandering if I can still find high performing watercooling kits with a 480mm radiator or customize an existing kit. The closest I could find is this:
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-pro-qdc-kit-p360-amd-str-sp3
And it seems they don't have waterblocks for the new threadrippers. Or they will start making them soon?
My main goal of course is to enable the overclock.
Am I only left with buying parts individually? I don't want to miss anything!
Thanks.