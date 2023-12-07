Custom watercooling loop kits vs AIO, and some questions

sram said: Customized watercooling no longer offer a big advantage over best air coolers and AIO's, but if you want silence and looks, and want to overclock a new threadripper(sTR5 socket), then the story will change and it will become applicable again. My last two custom loops were from XSPC. I buy ready kits from them. The last one you see in my sig is this one: Click to expand...

Customized water cooling is still a great way to get lower temps and lower noise.Whether or not those lower temps actually result in better overclocks is a different story all together. Back in the day, in the ~32nm and higher era, overclocks were usually limited by thermals. If it wasn't stable, just increase voltage. It will output more heat though so you need more cooling.That's not the way it works anymore. Overclocking is way more hit or miss. Low temperatures can help, but you are also much more likely to hit a hard wall based on chip quality and design than we were back then.When it comes to AIO's, traditional AIO's are plentiful, but many will have a cold plate that is too small to properly cool a threadripper. AIO-like kits based on custom loop parts have always been kind of it or miss, offered some years for some parts, and not for others. They usually include some pretty serious cost compromises though.You really should try building your own from scratch. it is the best way to get a well performing setup, and it is a long term investment, as you;ll be reusing the radiators, pumps, fittings, bends, etc. and even some blocks for years in build after build. It's time to take off the training wheels