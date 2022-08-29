Custom loop help thanks

I have a Thermaltake P3 case
ryzen 7 3800X cpu cooled by corsair h100i and 2 120mm fans
gpu is this msi 3080 https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...oc-lhr/p/N82E16814137686?Item=N82E16814137686
what block do I need for GPU? Thanks
thinking of using this bracket and relocating my corsair h100i or mounting a 240mm? Rad to the front and making a small custom loop for gpu what pump, Rad, Res, Fluid, Additive using soft tubing
https://www.amazon.com/Bykski-Radia...3S4F3PW/ref=pd_lpo_2?pd_rd_i=B083S4F3PW&psc=1
thanks
or do I get a cpu and GPU block and make one big loop 360mm rad?
how much tubing?
