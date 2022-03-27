Custom copper pads on CPU

Applying copper pads on memory die and GPU die, you can reduce temperature for 45C/113F which is very big change. It looks like this on the GPU under the heatsink.



Question is would the same process help on the CPU and around the CPU? Copper pads I've seen, they don't fit around the CPU.

But, if you squeeze thin copper pad between CPU and cooler that would be possible theoretically. Is this achievable ? If it would reduce temperature for 20-30C, it would be huge difference.