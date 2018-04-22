Current state of PhysX? Is it well and truly dead?

NoxTek
The Geek Redneck
- Joined
- May 27, 2002
- Messages
- 9,299
I've come to a point where I'm fortunate enough to have several 'back up' GPUs at my disposal should my Asus Strix GTX1080 fail at a time when crypto miners have run the prices up to astronomical levels. I've got a couple of GTX 660s, a GTX 770, a GTX 780, a GTX 980, and I think even a lowly GTX 560 floating around here now.
So I started considering dropping one of the above extra cards in my machine as a dedicated PhysX card and I thought surely the landscape has evolved in the few years since I last took a look. Seemingly nope. The last AAA title that had PhysX support appears to be Fallout 4, and before that really it's just all of the Batman Arkham games and the Borderlands Sequels with a bunch of no-names sprinkled in.
Why the hell has PhysX stagnated so much? When it's done right it really does add awesomeness to a game (see: Batman Arkham Asylum/City/etc). Is it that hard to code for? Does nVidia charge an exorbitant licensing fee or something?
Meanwhile I'm still pondering throwing one of these extra cards in just to replay the few titles that do support it. Or maybe somehow offload streaming / encoding to the secondary GPU....
So I started considering dropping one of the above extra cards in my machine as a dedicated PhysX card and I thought surely the landscape has evolved in the few years since I last took a look. Seemingly nope. The last AAA title that had PhysX support appears to be Fallout 4, and before that really it's just all of the Batman Arkham games and the Borderlands Sequels with a bunch of no-names sprinkled in.
Why the hell has PhysX stagnated so much? When it's done right it really does add awesomeness to a game (see: Batman Arkham Asylum/City/etc). Is it that hard to code for? Does nVidia charge an exorbitant licensing fee or something?
Meanwhile I'm still pondering throwing one of these extra cards in just to replay the few titles that do support it. Or maybe somehow offload streaming / encoding to the secondary GPU....