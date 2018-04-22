Current state of PhysX? Is it well and truly dead?

I thought I'd chime in, because I'm a developer and know PhysX fairly well (not, by far, an expert on the product itself, but I use it and I've developed in C++ for various industries for decades).



It's far from dead. Factually, it's about to experience quite a resurgence.



NVidia recently released the product as open source, though that only impacts versions 3.4.2 and 4.x (now at 4.1), and the license excludes consoles (though the source is applicable to console software advancement, a title can't be released on console platforms using the open source license alone).



The Unreal engine uses PhysX by default. Unity just upgraded their implementation in their 2019.1 release to PhysX version 4.1. Any game built on these engines most likely uses PhysX without making that clear.



I can predict with about 85% confidence that the GPU implementation in the PhysX code will be augmented to support either OpenCL or some other GPU compute tech. NVidia never had an interest, but the "public" of developers include many (myself among them) who can and (maybe not me) will deploy GPU implementation on non-NVidia devices. I assume a number of corporations would throw resources at this, from Sony to any/all AAA publishers.



The recent version includes new joint types (articulations), that are far more stable, promising much better automobile and robotics simulation. Performance has ramped over over the last several versions, as has stability (which has a dual meaning in a physics engine, but here I refer to the software's reliability and resource utilization, especially RAM).



There are likely a lot more titles that used PhysX than you're familiar with, as many might not claim it specifically over the game engine used (incorporating PhysX somewhat anonymously).



PhysX isn't simple in the sense that it is a physics engine, where complexity is just part of the deal. It is, however, well written (though it shows it's roots from many years ago compared to modern C++ code), well documented and rather comprehensible. If one uses a good game engine, the use of PhysX is almost hidden from view. Physics can be "scripted" or "modeled" in those engines. For example, in Unity, one can import a mesh, simplify a version of it for the physics simulation, set mass, friction (choose a physics material), and suddenly it's a rigid body object that reacts in the scene. One hardly knows the physics engine is actually there, except that objects are colliding, bouncing, reacting to gravity, etc.



That said, the more complex one's design, the more work involved. Try to create a robotic arm, for example, and you're in for a winding road with any physics engine (creating child links, adjusting motor powers, setting angular limits, solving for inverse kinematics in some cases). The old joints in previous versions of PhysX were simply not stable enough to create multi-jointed robotic arms without a LOT of effort. That is not limited to robots alone - the same problem happens if you attach a trailer to a truck. Even a simple door can break its hinges if it is hit hard enough (and where that should not happen, it's nearly impossible to prevent).



The new joints (articulations), however, are ideal for this. The same issue can impact vehicles (beyond the "standard" vehicle model provided). If you make a car that drives on a paved road, you're fine. If you want to make a "monster truck" that drives over objects, forget it. The vehicle's standard approach does not really account for a car where the tire touches a wall before the vehicle does. The system really only considers the patch of the tire that contacts the ground. Hit anything like a bump or a rock and that's like driving a shopping cart, not a car, with long legs and 1" wheels at 90 mph (can't even drive that over a door jam). The tires you see are just visual representations - they're not what the physics engine uses.



That said, you have a good physics engine right there, so you can fashion traction aware tires that are actually round (not just a ray cast toward the ground), and simulate a "monster truck" or a tank or whatever. For enthusiasts, students and amateurs that would seem like a lot of work, but professional development teams expect it, and there are products one can add on to either the game engine (Unity) or PhysX itself to help streamline the concept. Many are "in house" though.



Havok remains about the last of the "big ticket" engines left. PhysX was, once. Havok has a few advantages, but the price may not be worth it to many. Havok's primary advantage is determinism. Simply put, applicable to network (Internet) play, it means that all viewers/players will see the same simulation given the same inputs. PhysX is only partially deterministic in this sense. That's less of a problem than an amateur or student might think, but it does make networked game development simpler. In PhysX you can arrange for it, especially with immediate mode. This means the code runs a simulation on general objects that aren't particularly important to gameplay, then isolates key objects for simulation in a separate group under a subset of physics intended specifically for those objects/characters. This subset can be made deterministic (more than the rest of the game), allowing for synchronization on key objects.



Unity is building their own physics engine based on partnership with Havoc. Soon they'll offer a choice of using PhysX (built in, as they have for years), Unity's own engine or the full Havok (at a price). It is part of their push for their "new" tech called "ECS", which isn't fully baked and won't be in use for at least a year or more. It's in alpha at present.



CryEngine has their own physics engine (never used it), if I recall correctly. Amazon bought complete rights to CryEngine, released that open source, and thus allow for multiple physics engine options (if you work at it). Amazon calls their game engine Lumberyard.



I bring these up because they are, at present, about the entire collection of competitors to PhysX outside of the open source engines, like Bullet, Newton and ODE. Newton did seem to die off, but appears to be forked or picked up by another team. ODE hasn't changed in years. Bullet, on the other hand, is still in constant development, and recently added (perhaps still beta level) a GPU compute version. In practical use, Bullet can seem on par with PhysX (for a while it was even better, before PhysX 3.x), and some large projects have used Bullet. Contributors to Bullet included Sony and IBM (limited parts). At this point, however, Bullet will have to advance to catch up to the state of PhysX 4.1.



I'd have to guess, but I doubt anyone has seen a game with PhysX more current than about version 3.3 (I don't think the newer versions have been out long enough for a new AAA title to be released with it).



Unity, for example, places PhysX behind a barrier. Script is written in C#, and physics is presented as a C# interface. The native C++ code of PhysX can't even be seen or accessed. It could be any physics engine inside and you wouldn't know. This also means the application is entirely dependent on Unity to get the configuration right. That's ok at release time, it likely will work well, but in a distant future (2 years), products may exist that Unity's 2 year old code can't configure, and so resources go unused unless the vendor releases an update using a newer release of Unity (or at least one that's patched with an update).



Unreal is scripted in C++ (they have lots of options, but the point is that PhysX is not on the other side of an impenetrable barrier). Same for Lumberyard (C++).



That said, even for Unity a developer can ignore the PhysX engine incorporated in Unity, and use the latest version in a C++ native module. I do it. NVidia is currently posting an alpha project for that, and there's a C++ library to support full scripting of Unity projects in C++, meaning that with enough work and determination one can bypass the barrier Unity puts up between code and PhysX. At that point, however, the developer is taking the responsibility of configuration. If one inquires deeply about capabilities, and connects to resources with liberal checks and options, it can be quite flexible. If they use the example code initialization, instead, you're getting a single thread PhysX implementation with a basic GPU (if any).



Depending on the application using PhysX, the configuration can be tricky. Older products that one might toss into a new computer may not recognize the GPU, or may not configure adequately to use resources not known at the time the original product was built. For example, some might assume no more than a quad core CPU, and can't enable use for an 8 core machine. This is a key point because while you assume PhysX is running on the GPU, what you might not realize is that only SOME of the work is run on the GPU (the bulk calculation work). There is still a significant amount of work required on the CPU to connect the result of physics calculations to the visual models of the game, stream data, provide user input, etc. That work can be threaded, but if the product never envisioned an 8 or 16 core CPU, it may not even work as well as it did on the older hardware the code understands. Even drivers and GPU compute unit capabilities that don't match older versions (even though the newer one is vastly superior) may go unused because the software doesn't recognize them, and ignores them. This is less about PhysX itself and more about how PhysX was incorporated into the product.



On another front, however, this can be due to different ABI's (the binary code for a GPU). That is unique to each model. This doesn't work like AMD/Intel CPU's, where the ABI (binary code) is nearly identical on either brand. Even within a single brand, like NVIdia, the binary generated for the GPU can differ vastly on different models/generations. This means the compiler is ON the GPU card. It isn't a great one, though. There are better "off line" compilers that aren't on the GPU card. Those, however, can't possibly be incorporated into an older product. This means only VERY compatible code can recompile on a GPU of a newer model than known during development, and then only with the ON CARD compiler, not the best optimizing compiler for that GPU.



In other words, like I said when I opened up, it's complex in the sense that physics is complex to deploy in a game. That's just the cost of that fact.



PhysX, on the other hand, JUST NOW got open sourced (well, ok, it was a few months ago, but no one has ever seen a released product of wide acclaim that has used this new version yet).



Expect the new open source release to spawn a rapid evolution of PhysX, and in far more directions than anyone ever expected NVidia to support or allow.