Current state of drivers AMD/nVidia?

I am looking for a secondary video card that my kids will use to play some games at 1080p/1440. I have been eyeballing the XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 and the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC GAMING.



Looking around I have seen some people really hate on AMD drivers, crashing, artifacting etc.



Does anyone have any insight to the current state of drivers for the AMD cards on Windows 10/11? I have a EVGA 3080 and the drivers seem rock solid but I want to get the cheaper video card however the driver issues are turning me off.