Current best browser recommendations?

I've been running Firefox on my PC's for over 20 years now.
I've recently had issues using Facebook messenger in video messaging.
It used to be perfect but recently I have had major issues with freezing images, very poor audio with only the odd word coming through. In fact trying to conduct video messenger had become impossible.
I'd put it down to the lousy internet service we get here in Australia with our NBN (National Broadband Network) but I found some advice that it may be a browser problem.
I tried using Chrome and it was perfect! So it would appear this may be (I'm cautious to say it's categorically the Firefox browser) a glitch with Firefox.
I'd prefer to stay with Firefox. I like how it's laid out and how it stores all my bookmarks.
BUT is there a better browser, or are there any fixes for this sort of situation?

No experience with Facebook issues but I'd say if you find Chrome resolves the issue but you're looking for a more feature-rich interface look at Vivaldi, which is based on Chromium (the underlying open source project Chrome is based upon).

For anyone familiar with classic Opera and its poweruser features Vivaldi has aimed to natively implement many of them, such as tab stacking, customizable hotkeys, customizable color schemes, spacial navigation, tab tiling, note taking, sidebar, etc. After Opera Presto was discontinued I returned to Firefox for a few years which was great while XUL addons existed but ever since Firefox Quantum it ripped out the vast majority of functionality I used so I switched to Vivaldi.
 
