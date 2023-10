Monkey34 said: Seems to me historically Amd and Nvidea drivers have been "across the board" updates and improvements, where Intel has been focusing on individual game improvements.



Is this due to the architecture differences or just because they are new to the scene?

They have targeted specific games (popular and newer titles) as well as trying to backfill compatibility issues with older API's like DX11 and earlier.It's absolutely down to them being new to the scene, where Nvidia and AMD can base new drivers on foundations decades in the making, Intel is starting from scratch, which makes their rapid improvements all the more impressive in my opinion.I did some testing today, there are games here dating back to the 2000s and even the 90s, all played without issue, even the Dos Box Amiga port F117A, there are a couple of real wildcards in there - niche indie titles that haven't been worked on in years like SoW: Waterloo, worked like a dream. Of course this is a tiny sliver of all the games out there, but it shows the card can run older titles, and so far I have a 100% success rate.