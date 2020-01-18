Crytek's lawsuit over Star Citizen using Cryengine continues heating up

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 18, 2020 at 11:18 PM.

  1. Jan 18, 2020 at 11:18 PM #1
    erek

    You heavily invested in Star Citizen? Any returns yet on your investment?

    "CIG said in May 2019, Crytek "sheepishly and belatedly" emailed Amazon to ask if it had truly granted CIG a licence covering prior versions of CryEngine as well as Lumberyard. According to CIG, in that email, "Crytek conceded that an affirmative answer would likely tank its Squadron 42 claim." Amazon confirmed it licensed Lumberyard to CIG in 2016 - and that it included CryEngine in that licence.

    "CIG's separate licence with Amazon operates as a complete defense against Crytek's remaining claims so they too never should have been brought," CIG says.

    "Instead of acting responsibly even at that late moment, Crytek persisted, fought the bond motion, and dithered another seven months before bringing this motion."
    9XnRF97dVRoszxhHkwmQDJ-320-80.jpg "

    https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/...back-against-crytek-as-war-of-words-continues

    https://www.pcgamer.com/cryteks-lawsuit-over-star-citizen-using-cryengine-continues-heating-up/
     
    erek, Jan 18, 2020 at 11:18 PM
  2. Jan 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM #2
    viivo

    It's understandable that a small, underfunded studio like CIG would want Crytek to have to pay all their legal fees.
     
    viivo, Jan 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM
