Yeah I've been posting a bit on the forums, lots of good ideas and things thrown around and there's also already been a huge uproar of Shadowbane and Wizard 101 players fighting (because the developers previously worked on both). They had to lock it down a bit and banned quite a few people making personal remarks at others.



Also of interesting note, a little whiel ago someone noticed a link to one of the lead guys (Gordon Walton), he was the guy who brought about Trammel in Ultima Online (if you don't know this basically "split" the world in two, with one facet being PVP and the other being non-pvp). He came out and admitted that yes it was him behind it and there were things about it regretted and things he didn't, from a business standpoint it helped UO grow a lot but from a gameplay standpoint it had a lot of ripple effects and ruined the game for a lot of the die hard fans.



Anyways, certainly is already quite a lively amount of people on the forums waiting for more news/info about the game, hope the little tidbit tomorrow is nice.