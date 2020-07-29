Create a Linux NAS or buy a Synology

If you have better things to do than building and managing own box then buy a Synology. I am a SW developer but I am too lasy to maintain just another PC at home so I bought Synology and could not be happier. It automates everything it can like updates etc, and it provides a lot of functionality. I like it. BTW I use it for 4 years now and it is still being updated regularly. I am happy. It is also very small.