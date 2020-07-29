Create a Linux NAS or buy a Synology

Hello Guys,
I am thinking to create my personal home NAS system for daily use.
But as we know best option is to build one with Linux.
Another option is to buy some like Synology they have great from 2 to a lot of HDDs.
Which one you can choose there ?
If you have better things to do than building and managing own box then buy a Synology. I am a SW developer but I am too lasy to maintain just another PC at home so I bought Synology and could not be happier. It automates everything it can like updates etc, and it provides a lot of functionality. I like it. BTW I use it for 4 years now and it is still being updated regularly. I am happy. It is also very small.