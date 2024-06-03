Crashing

R

ralphie1313

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2019
Messages
484
Hi, So about 3 days ago while i was on the net i got a pop up from mcaphee and it just kept popping up got rid of it or got it to stop somehow. So now after that what ever it did any games on steam or on my drive and its only games keep crashing on startup i get blue screen for a sec and the computer restarts. I deleted all the games like 3 times and reinstalled, i did it to steam also and still the same thing. I really do not want to reinstall windows!!! any ideas whats going on???? thanks
 
1717457204888.png

disable auto-restart and get us the error code(google how to)
 
pendragon1 said:
now you know what to google. seems it could be as simple as svchost crashing.
Click to expand...
ok so i ran in command prompt dism which said after it was done, the restore operation completed successfully. As soon as it was done it made me run sfc which said after it was done, did not find any integrity violations.
and i still got same problem ok whats next my master!!! lol
 
I did the toms hardware but it does not find anything wrong which is always the case with me but still no games are working..
 
since youre problems started with you ignoring whatever mcafee was trying to tell you, maybe remove that garbage and see how it acts...
and maybe so a scan with something like malwarebyte to be on the safe side.
 
pendragon1 said:
since youre problems started with you ignoring whatever mcafee was trying to tell you, maybe remove that garbage and see how it acts...
and maybe so a scan with something like malwarebyte to be on the safe side.
Click to expand...
mcafee was just flashing time to update your account which i do not have mcafee.
 
pendragon1 said:
since youre problems started with you ignoring whatever mcafee was trying to tell you, maybe remove that garbage and see how it acts...
and maybe so a scan with something like malwarebyte to be on the safe side.
Click to expand...
Oh lol whats malwarebyte? or were do i get it? is it free?
 
I picked up a cannon printer and i can not install the drivers so what ever got into my system is stopping any drivers from installing i guess thats why even though i keep reinstalling the game the virus is blocking the drivers i need. See i am smart i figured that one out all by myself!!!
 
since its also possible a driver can cause it, disconnect anything and everything you can. then if its still does it; install malwarebytes, if you can, then reboot to safe mode and do a full scan(hold shift while you click restart).
if you have another drive, you can always do a quick install of windows to test too.
you really need to learn how to troubleshoot....
 
pendragon1 said:
since its also possible a driver can cause it, disconnect anything and everything you can. then if its still does it; install malwarebytes, if you can, then reboot to safe mode and do a full scan(hold shift while you click restart).
if you have another drive, you can always do a quick install of windows to test too.
you really need to learn how to troubleshoot....
Click to expand...
were do i get the malware from to install?
 
ralphie1313 said:
were do i get the malware from to install?
Click to expand...
Similar to post #4, have you plopped "malwarebytes" into your search engine of choice? Pretty sure it will be the first hit. Not a bad way to approach unknown terms or software recommendations from folk. (y)
 
ok so i downloaded it the free trial ran the scans, it did what it had to do but everything is still the same not working
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top