CPU temperature question

You might also want to check the power limits in the BIOS. I have no idea about that specific board, but it's common for boards to default them to "off". I ran into this with an i7-10700 a few years ago doing a build for my dad. Fired up Prime95 to do a stability test and boom, 100C thermal throttle. All that said if PL1 is defaulted to 65W you have a cooling problem. Check your rig for dust & broken fans and repaste if that doesn't fix it.



Generally speaking you want to tune power limits to whatever your cooling can handle. If it starts throttling clock speed will drop for a bit, then go back up after it cools off a bit. Then you get janky behavior, stuttering & slowdowns in games, etc. Better to set the limit so it doesn't overheat. I did this by running a Prime95 on all cores/threads with AVX enabled using different PL1 settings.



To check or set the power limits, go into the BIOS and find the power limit settings. There should be 3 of them - PL1, PL1 time and PL2. PL1 is the long term average - what your cooling can handle. PL1 time is how long the CPU is allowed to exceed PL1. PL2 is the short term turbo boost power limit, so the CPU can run at up to PL2 for PL1 time seconds. On a 9400F stock settings are 65W PL1, 28s PL1 time and PL2 = PL1 * 1.25 = 81.25W. Aftermarket coolers will allow you to crank these up quite a bit and probably run with power limits off on a 9400F, but stock is a good place to start testing with an Intel stock cooler.