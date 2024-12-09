CPU temperature question

I have a Core i5-9400F with the stock Intel cooler, ASUS Prime B365M-A motherboard and stock BIOS settings for everything (memory speeds, CPU settings etc).
According to HWMonitor it hit 100% max utilization across the 6 cores with a max clock speed of 3994 MHz and and a max temperature of 100C. Is this a sign that it was thermally throttling?
Is this dangerous to my system?
Could this indicate something is wrong with my PC (e.g. old thermal paste not working as well as it should, too much dust clogging up the CPU cooler etc) or is this normal for a 9400F?
