CPU swap creates memory issues Gigabyte AM5 B650

I've been using a Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX for the past several months with a 7700x. I have a set of Corsair DDR5 6600 (2x16GB, SK Hynix). I don't have the box for it in front of me, but I'd bet it's regular XMP Intel stuff (non-EXPO). I historically would set XMP settings in BIOS. Downclock the speed from 6600 to 6200 and set the memory divider to 1:1 and leave the XMP timings in place. I have had zero issues doing this for as long as I've owned this setup.



Today, I swapped in a 7800X3D to try it out. It wouldn't boot at my old settings...no big deal. Reset the bios and re-enable XMP and change the speed from 6600 to 6000. Won't boot. I gave it at least 15 minutes to "memory train" but it never got off the CPU LED (when doesn't always indicate a CPU issue as strange as that sounds). If I enabled XMP, no dice... So I just went in and changed the speeds to 6200, 1:1, and all the timings to the same as would be in place if I had XMP enabled and it boots fine. Memory training was done in less than a minute.



Is this normal to have that much variation in ONLY the XMP setting when switching CPUs on AM5? I've only built two AM5 setups, but I've never had an issue like that. Is it a motherboard issue? I know the Gigabyte B650 boards have been known to be a little finicky with memory ( at least according to reddit...and reddit is about as useful as Newegg reviews back in the day).