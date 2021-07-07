CPU swap advice please

SLP Firehawk
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2020
- Messages
- 113
Hi. I am getting ready to undertake swapping my i7 3930k for an Xeon 1680v2 and frankly I'm scared. My MB is Asus P9X79 Pro. I will also be upgrading the AIO cooler from coolermaster 120mm to coolermaster 240 and due to the design of the case (HAF-X)I will likely have to remove the entire MB in order to access the rear of the cooling plate. This machine has many SSDs, a Matrox card, add-in SSD controller and optical drives, card reader so I am very intimidated.
Plan is to change the CPU and cooler and then boot to see if everything still works and what software licenses got broken in the process. Then I want to do a clean install of Windows 7 Pro because the old installation is quite old and has undergone many clones to progressively larger drives over the years. And then overclock the 1680v2 to a stabil reliable but faster speed to help with my software. I am dreading doing this Autodesk is about to cut off perpetual license activations so I have to do it now.
Any direction or advice or known good tutorials will be greatly appreciated. I've changed PSU, RAM, GPU, drives, fans, but never a CPU or MB in an expensive system like this. I don't wnat to break anything
Plan is to change the CPU and cooler and then boot to see if everything still works and what software licenses got broken in the process. Then I want to do a clean install of Windows 7 Pro because the old installation is quite old and has undergone many clones to progressively larger drives over the years. And then overclock the 1680v2 to a stabil reliable but faster speed to help with my software. I am dreading doing this Autodesk is about to cut off perpetual license activations so I have to do it now.
Any direction or advice or known good tutorials will be greatly appreciated. I've changed PSU, RAM, GPU, drives, fans, but never a CPU or MB in an expensive system like this. I don't wnat to break anything