CPU swap advice please

Hi. I am getting ready to undertake swapping my i7 3930k for an Xeon 1680v2 and frankly I'm scared. My MB is Asus P9X79 Pro. I will also be upgrading the AIO cooler from coolermaster 120mm to coolermaster 240 and due to the design of the case (HAF-X)I will likely have to remove the entire MB in order to access the rear of the cooling plate. This machine has many SSDs, a Matrox card, add-in SSD controller and optical drives, card reader so I am very intimidated.



Plan is to change the CPU and cooler and then boot to see if everything still works and what software licenses got broken in the process. Then I want to do a clean install of Windows 7 Pro because the old installation is quite old and has undergone many clones to progressively larger drives over the years. And then overclock the 1680v2 to a stabil reliable but faster speed to help with my software. I am dreading doing this Autodesk is about to cut off perpetual license activations so I have to do it now.



Any direction or advice or known good tutorials will be greatly appreciated. I've changed PSU, RAM, GPU, drives, fans, but never a CPU or MB in an expensive system like this. I don't wnat to break anything