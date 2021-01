Ya this is almost certainly going to just drain investor funds and not deliver anything useful. CPU design is fucking expensive, that's one of the reasons why companies will license ARM cores when they need something because rolling your own CPU is a ton of money and work. Much like with GPUs, this isn't an industry that a company can just break in to. Not only would you need a lot of really talented people, but you'd need a ton of capital, more than you are likely to be able to raise.