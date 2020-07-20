cpu overheat ??

hossdaddy
2[H]4U
Hey guys,
my rig is in sig, I was just chilling with chrome open watching a youtube video and my pc shut off. When I restarted it, it fired right up but a bios message said that a cpu over heat threshold triggered the shutdown.
With the watercooling I never get above 70c(idle is between 35-45c) and the cpu temp threshold is set to 82c in the bios.
Any idea whats happening?
TIA!
