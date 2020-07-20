cpu overheat ??

hossdaddy

Hey guys,

my rig is in sig, I was just chilling with chrome open watching a youtube video and my pc shut off. When I restarted it, it fired right up but a bios message said that a cpu over heat threshold triggered the shutdown.

With the watercooling I never get above 70c(idle is between 35-45c) and the cpu temp threshold is set to 82c in the bios.

Any idea whats happening?

TIA!
 
pendragon1

its summer. up your shutdown threshold to 95
 
M

MrC4

If you have never exceeded 70c when gaming or running intensive programs, then there IS something going wrong. Load up HWMonitor and observe your temps when running youtube. My air cooler on my 3600 stays in the 50s watching youtube, so if you hit 82c , you need to diagnose your problem.

Could be your pump is going out, there is a crimp in your line somewhere reducing the flow of liquid, leak, etc.
 
TheSlySyl

The waterblock plate probably isn't making enough contact with the CPU. I had to reseat my 3900X twice before I actually got enough contact with the processor to get the temps under control.

I'm running a 3900X on air and I have cooler temps than you with am ambient temp about 10'c higher right now.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

check your load voltage just to make sure the boards not doing something weird. if the block mount is fine then how old is the cooler and how do you have the radiator mounted? that cooler should have no issues with the 3600 so if voltage is correct and the mount is correct maybe it's possible it's pulling air through the block from the radiator if you have it front case mounted.
 
