CPU overclocking using offset voltage

S

SickBeast

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 29, 2012
Messages
499
Hey have any of you guys ever done this? I'm using a -100mV offset to overclock my Intel 8700k to 4.8ghz. My understanding is that overclocking using this technique lowers all the various Speedstep voltages by -100mV also, which could affect CPU stability at idle or during light workloads when it automatically downclocks to save on power.

Is there a way for me to stability test each of these various frequencies?

If any of you guys know how to do this I would appreciate it. I like how the offset method gives lower idle power consumption.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top