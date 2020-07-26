CPU overclocking using offset voltage

Hey have any of you guys ever done this? I'm using a -100mV offset to overclock my Intel 8700k to 4.8ghz. My understanding is that overclocking using this technique lowers all the various Speedstep voltages by -100mV also, which could affect CPU stability at idle or during light workloads when it automatically downclocks to save on power.



Is there a way for me to stability test each of these various frequencies?



If any of you guys know how to do this I would appreciate it. I like how the offset method gives lower idle power consumption.