CPU for a home server?

Hi guys,

So I'm looking to assemble a new pc for the purpose of a home server. Looking for recommendations for the CPU.

Obviously the market is currently leaning in favor of AMD when it comes to price for performance, so I've been looking primarily at AMD's offerings.



I'm right now looking at the Ryzen 3 3200, and the Ryzen 5 3400. If you have any other suggestions, I'm open to those as well.



The server will be acting primarily as a file server/NAS, and will be running Ubuntu server. But I am a net admin and a dev, so I will likely also make it a LAMP server, plex server, and will be using it as a seed box, among whatever else I feel like doing. I don't think I'll be needing dedicated graphics, so I will probably just stick with the onboard graphics provided by both.



Money is not a concern, but I don't like wasting money and don't want to buy anything that will be overkill for my needs.



So what do you think? Will the ryzen 3 be enough for me? Any other suggestions?

Thank you for reading.