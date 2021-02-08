CPU fatigue: myth or real?

As there is not a single article on the internet on this, I thought I would start a thread to see if others have been making similar observations.



I have a Lenovo ThinkPad X220 with an i5 CPU. This laptop is at least 10 years old if not somewhere within the 15 year ballpark. When I first got this laptop several years ago, I became familiar with it's performance and had upgraded it to 16GB RAM and Samsung Pro SSD. Over the years I've come to observe a strange slowness that got worse with time regardless of reimaging/reloading the OS and regardless of what SSD I used. It's not producing any errors or showing any clear sign, but it's obvious that with the amount of RAM available, great SSD storage, thermal paste that has been replaced with Grizzly Kryonaut, disassembled and rebuilt several times, dust cleaned out regularly, batteries replaced with genuine Lenovo, using genuine Lenovo model-original chargers, great CPU model for basic tasks ... something about the CPU is unusual. It's difficult to be concrete in description.



Another example is a server I dealt with a couple years ago. This server had 48GB+ RAM, a RAID10 disk configuration (albeit spinning), and dual quad-core Xeon E3 Xeon CPUs. When it came to booting VMs or getting logged in, it was just doggone dirt slow. I've done tests on the storage and found nothing wrong. Over time as I would do testing on MDT images with blank VMs and interact with the MDT server, I would find things like applications are increasingly taking longer and longer to launch and load despite how fresh of a Windows Server install there was and how basic and simple the OS configuration was. It grew on me through testing NICs, RAMDisk tests, and other examinations that I became highly suspect of the CPUs dying. I couldn't do CPU tests on the host, unfortunately, due to lack of LOM and physical access. I recall how of all apps, Google Chrome seemed to be one of the worst (I suspect it has something to do with multithreading). When I first worked with this server several years ago, its performance was very adequate and good. I didn't see any of these issues.



Another example, my brother had a laptop that was an engineering-grade Dell Precision. Heavy, bulky, but quiet powerful. It had a quad-core i7, 32-64GB RAM, SSD, and was a relatively modern laptop (manufactured sometime within the last 5-7 years). The heck was used out of it, but it evidently its multicore performance dropped over time until it was so rubbish the laptop had to be replaced. My brother described that the CPU did everything well, except for when you threw very specific "problems" at it to solve that used a certain core or function of the CPU that used to do well but now performs poorly. There aren't any tests you can run because the CPU will still do the work, just with significant performance loss compared to when it was new. No errors.



Has anyone else in their experience encountered and grew to strongly suspect "CPU fatigue"? Care to share your experiences?