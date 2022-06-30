CPU Cooler Performance

I have a i5-11400F CPU installed on a VisionD Z590i MB. Because I have a slimline case the bigest CPU cooler I could get is the Asaka AK-CCE-7101CP which is designed for use with CPU's up to 95W. The TDP of the 11400F is 65W. The CPU average temperatue is 38 deg C when my computer is at idle and the doesn't get too high when I run most of my applications. However if I use the CPU for rendering (I use Blander) after 5 minutes the temperature got up to 100 deg C (At this point I cancelled the render).

My question - should this cooler be able to keep my CPU at a normal temperature while rendering?
 
Your cooler is substantially insufficient if it is not keeping CPU temps under control while rendering. That Akasa looks pretty cheap to be honest. If you have a slim case, your best bet would be something like a Scythe Big Shuriken 3, Arctic Alpine, or Be Quiet Shadow Rock to think of a few. The other thing would be to make sure your thermal compound is applied correctly and sufficiently.
 
