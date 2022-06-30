CPU Cooler Performance

I have a i5-11400F CPU installed on a VisionD Z590i MB. Because I have a slimline case the bigest CPU cooler I could get is the Asaka AK-CCE-7101CP which is designed for use with CPU's up to 95W. The TDP of the 11400F is 65W. The CPU average temperatue is 38 deg C when my computer is at idle and the doesn't get too high when I run most of my applications. However if I use the CPU for rendering (I use Blander) after 5 minutes the temperature got up to 100 deg C (At this point I cancelled the render).



My question - should this cooler be able to keep my CPU at a normal temperature while rendering?