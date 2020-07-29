cpu and motherboard please help

Hello dear friends
I do not understand so deeply so if you can help me I will be grateful
I'm new here and also sorry in advance for my English..
I have a number of motherboards And number of processors (attachd in the list below)
I want to assemble and build from the list 3 computers I would be happy if you could please help me with the the right and strongest combination
number one 1 will be The most powerful (cpu and motherboard)
and so on ....
2nd place
3rd place ( only 3 is enough )
By the way I am aware that the hardware is very old
CPU:
E7500 CORE 2 DUE
E4600 CORE 2 DUE
E2160 PENTIUM
E5400 PENTIUM
E8400 CORE 2 DUE
E5200 PENTIUM
E7400 CORE 2 DUE
E5700 PENTIUM
E2140 PENTIUM
E7200 CORE 2 DUE
Q6600 CORE 2 QUAD
E6750 CORE 2 DUE
motherboard:
INTEL DG41WV
INTEL DG41TY
INTEL DG31PR
INTEL D945GNT
INTEL DQ965GF
INTEL D945GCNL
INTEL D102GGC2
INTEL DP35DP
ASUS -P5KPL-AM
ASUS P5LD2-SE
ACER -EG31M
MSI 7346 -MS P-6-N SLI V2
GIGABYTE GA-P35-DS4
GIGABYTE GA-945GCMX-S2
GIGABYTE GA-P31-DS3L
GIGABYTE GA-G31M-S2L
GIGABYTE GA EP-43UD3L
*
By the way if there is support dual channel RAM performance i think it will be great !
Thanks in advance everyone
I do not understand so deeply so if you can help me I will be grateful
I'm new here and also sorry in advance for my English..
I have a number of motherboards And number of processors (attachd in the list below)
I want to assemble and build from the list 3 computers I would be happy if you could please help me with the the right and strongest combination
number one 1 will be The most powerful (cpu and motherboard)
and so on ....
2nd place
3rd place ( only 3 is enough )
By the way I am aware that the hardware is very old
CPU:
E7500 CORE 2 DUE
E4600 CORE 2 DUE
E2160 PENTIUM
E5400 PENTIUM
E8400 CORE 2 DUE
E5200 PENTIUM
E7400 CORE 2 DUE
E5700 PENTIUM
E2140 PENTIUM
E7200 CORE 2 DUE
Q6600 CORE 2 QUAD
E6750 CORE 2 DUE
motherboard:
INTEL DG41WV
INTEL DG41TY
INTEL DG31PR
INTEL D945GNT
INTEL DQ965GF
INTEL D945GCNL
INTEL D102GGC2
INTEL DP35DP
ASUS -P5KPL-AM
ASUS P5LD2-SE
ACER -EG31M
MSI 7346 -MS P-6-N SLI V2
GIGABYTE GA-P35-DS4
GIGABYTE GA-945GCMX-S2
GIGABYTE GA-P31-DS3L
GIGABYTE GA-G31M-S2L
GIGABYTE GA EP-43UD3L
*
By the way if there is support dual channel RAM performance i think it will be great !
Thanks in advance everyone