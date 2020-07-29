cpu and motherboard please help

ripo66

n00b
Joined
Jul 29, 2020
Messages
1
Hello dear friends

I do not understand so deeply so if you can help me I will be grateful


I'm new here and also sorry in advance for my English..

I have a number of motherboards And number of processors (attachd in the list below)

I want to assemble and build from the list 3 computers I would be happy if you could please help me with the the right and strongest combination

number one 1 will be The most powerful (cpu and motherboard)

and so on ....

2nd place

3rd place ( only 3 is enough )

By the way I am aware that the hardware is very old

CPU:

E7500 CORE 2 DUE

E4600 CORE 2 DUE

E2160 PENTIUM

E5400 PENTIUM

E8400 CORE 2 DUE

E5200 PENTIUM

E7400 CORE 2 DUE

E5700 PENTIUM

E2140 PENTIUM

E7200 CORE 2 DUE

Q6600 CORE 2 QUAD

E6750 CORE 2 DUE

motherboard:

INTEL DG41WV

INTEL DG41TY

INTEL DG31PR

INTEL D945GNT

INTEL DQ965GF

INTEL D945GCNL

INTEL D102GGC2

INTEL DP35DP

ASUS -P5KPL-AM

ASUS P5LD2-SE

ACER -EG31M

MSI 7346 -MS P-6-N SLI V2

GIGABYTE GA-P35-DS4

GIGABYTE GA-945GCMX-S2

GIGABYTE GA-P31-DS3L

GIGABYTE GA-G31M-S2L

GIGABYTE GA EP-43UD3L

By the way if there is support dual channel RAM performance i think it will be great !




Thanks in advance everyone
 
