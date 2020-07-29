cpu and motherboard please help

Hello dear friends



I have a number of motherboards And number of processors (attachd in the list below)



I want to assemble and build from the list 3 computers I would be happy if you could please help me with the the right and strongest combination



number one 1 will be The most powerful (cpu and motherboard)



and so on ....



2nd place



3rd place ( only 3 is enough )



By the way I am aware that the hardware is very old



CPU:



E7500 CORE 2 DUE



E4600 CORE 2 DUE



E2160 PENTIUM



E5400 PENTIUM



E8400 CORE 2 DUE



E5200 PENTIUM



E7400 CORE 2 DUE



E5700 PENTIUM



E2140 PENTIUM



E7200 CORE 2 DUE



Q6600 CORE 2 QUAD



E6750 CORE 2 DUE



motherboard:



INTEL DG41WV



INTEL DG41TY



INTEL DG31PR



INTEL D945GNT



INTEL DQ965GF



INTEL D945GCNL



INTEL D102GGC2



INTEL DP35DP



ASUS -P5KPL-AM



ASUS P5LD2-SE



ACER -EG31M



MSI 7346 -MS P-6-N SLI V2



GIGABYTE GA-P35-DS4



GIGABYTE GA-945GCMX-S2



GIGABYTE GA-P31-DS3L



GIGABYTE GA-G31M-S2L



GIGABYTE GA EP-43UD3L



By the way if there is support dual channel RAM performance i think it will be great !









Thanks in advance everyone