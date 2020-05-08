Could very intermittent PSU issues be causing reboot?

I am a [H]ard|Gawd with over 2000 posts, but this is my first post in this forum. I'm wondering if by some chance my Corsair AX 850 power supply is the issue with random reboots of my new system. This PSU is about six years old and has run without any problems since I installed it. I'm wondering if some very intermittent issue is causing the problem here with my new system. I have no idea if power supplies have intermittent issues that cause a reboot, which is why I'm doing this post. And I need advice on tools to monitor my system to see if the PSU has voltage drops (?) that might indicate a problem.



I recently built a new system around an ASUS ROG X570 Strix-E motherboard and AMD 3900X CPU. After I built the system, I flashed the BIOS to the most recent version and changed the date and time but made no other changes to the BIOS. All was well, until a week after I finished the system, when it shut down suddenly, and would not start up again. When I pressed the Power button, the fans would spin for maybe 1 second, then stop spinning. I tore apart the system and rebuilt it. Before rebuilding it, I used a Thermaltake Dr. Power PSU tester and verified that all voltages were good. Following a suggestion I found in a thread about Gigabyte Aorus X570 motherboards, I also removed the CMOS backup battery and left it out overnight.



Once I rebuilt my system, it ran without issue from April 26 until last night, when it suddenly shut down again. This time I was able to reboot the system into Windows and resume work, and right now it's working fine. I've emailed ASUS support, which has replied promptly, but without any useful suggestions. With ASUS poor reputation for RMA, the last thing I want to do is send this board in for repair/replacement, especially now with the corona virus situation.



Thanks for answering this question.



