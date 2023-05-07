Could this voltage tweak stabilize my memory?

I just grabbed some 4 16gig Corsair 3600 sticks for my Asus X570 prime with a 5900X. I never looked on the QVL. About once a week I was getting a blue screen of death saying memory errors. The mem was set up with XMP and PBO and was running at 1.350. After a few shut downs I set it to 1.355 and have not had a crash since (fingers crossed). Question: Could such a tiny tweak actually make memory more stable or should I do some sort of tests to see if I can recreate the condition for further trouble shooting?
 
yes. i run my ram at 1.4v to ensure the oc is stable(3200 to 3600). with 4 stick you might even need to bump the soc voltage too.
 
